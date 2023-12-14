Dorner and Garvey, both Columbus McKinnon brands, recently showcased the AquaGard GT Conveyor at PACK EXPO Las Vegas. Their inaugural joint venture, the AquaGard GT is a conveyor system that has been meticulously designed and crafted to address the needs of accumulation-type applications, thereby preventing bottlenecks in various industries such as packaging, bottling, dry food processing, and part handling. The AquaGard GT plays a crucial role in maintaining smooth and efficient workflow in these industries.

Key Features

Materials and Hygiene: The AquaGard GT is constructed using premium materials. All components, except for the motors, are crafted from either stainless steel or FDA-approved plastics. This choice of materials is particularly suitable for environments that require regular wipe-downs or occasional washdowns of the conveyor. This ensures both longevity and hygiene compliance.

Accumulation Prevention: The conveyor's design focuses on preventing accumulation-related issues, which can lead to production slowdowns. By facilitating continuous movement, the AquaGard GT effectively eliminates bottlenecks and enhances overall efficiency in production processes.

Integration and Efficiency: The AquaGard GT comes equipped with several innovative features that distinguish it from in-house machine-built conveyors. Notable among these are powered transfer units, flush side tails, and pre-engineered transfer modules. These features are carefully engineered to enhance the conveyor's efficiency and optimize its performance.

Competitive Pricing and Quick Delivery: Despite its advanced features and capabilities, the AquaGard GT remains competitively priced. Moreover, its short 10-day lead time ensures that businesses can integrate this conveyor system into their operations swiftly, minimizing downtime and maximizing productivity gains.

The AquaGard GT serves as the critical infeed and outfeed component for the loop, connecting to both the Infinity™ and Bi-Flow™ accumulation tables from Garvey. These tables offer distinct advantages in managing product flow.

