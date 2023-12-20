WePackItAll (WPIA), a leading filling and contract packaging partner for health and wellness brands, announced Tuesday the hire of Duncan Lavery as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. He joins a team of proven filling and co-packaging experts who are singularly focused on serving health and wellness brands across all stages of growth – including early, breakthrough and established.

Lavery, who most recently served as CEO of American Nuts, brings more than 20 years of packaging and ingredients manufacturing leadership and operations experience to the role. His expertise includes strategic business planning and management, operations management, talent acquisition and retention, customer relationship management, and more. Lavery has a demonstrated track record of successfully leading family-run, equity-owned businesses, driving growth and increased valuations within accelerated time horizons.

WPIA, which will celebrate its 50th anniversary in 2024, offers deep expertise in delivering high-quality, innovative filling and co-packaging solutions that grow businesses. As CEO, Lavery will lead the company’s evolution through organic opportunities and M&A activities. His focus is on responding directly to customer needs through investments in both employee growth and capital to drive new innovations while maintaining the highest levels of quality and safety.

“What drew me to join WPIA was the company’s leadership and innovation on behalf of its customers in health and wellness, particularly in hydration powders and dietary supplements,” Lavery said. “The incredibly talented and hardworking individuals at WPIA take the responsibility of serving and protecting our customers’ brands seriously. I look forward to working alongside this team to advance health and wellness brands at any stage of growth.”

“I am thrilled to welcome Duncan to the team to lead WePackItAll’s continued evolution,” said WPIA Board Chairman Cedric Shaw. “His working knowledge of our industry and management experience position him to continue our trajectory of growth and innovation. I’m confident that he is the person to realize the company’s potential.”

To learn more about WePackItAll, visit wepackitall.com.



