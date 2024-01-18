Pacteon Group, a leading provider of engineered end-of-line packaging solutions, has announced the appointment of Janet Darnley as the Vice President of Marketing. In her new role, Janet will spearhead strategic initiatives to drive efficient growth across Pacteon Group and its subsidiary companies, including Schneider Packaging Equipment Company, Inc., Phoenix Wrappers Corporation, and ESS Technologies, Inc.

Janet brings to Pacteon Group a wealth of experience with over 20 years in the packaging industry. Her extensive industry knowledge and proven competence make her a valuable addition to the leadership team. Prior to joining Pacteon Group, Janet held key positions such as Director of Marketing & Communications, Food, North America at Syntegon, Director of Marketing|2P Product Manager at Bosch Packaging, and Director of Marketing for Kliklok-Woodman.

Notably, Janet has been actively involved in the industry, serving on PMMI industry committees since 2019. She currently holds a position on the Business Intelligence Committee, showcasing her commitment to advancing the field and staying at the forefront of industry trends.

Janet expressed her excitement about joining Pacteon Group, stating, “I am excited to join Pacteon Group, the one source for end-of-line packaging solutions – great equipment and great people.”

Mike Odom, Pacteon CEO, commented on Janet’s appointment, saying, “With the continued growth of Pacteon and our brands, it is time to enhance our marketing reach to ensure the industry is aware of our quality solutions for end-of-line packaging. I’m thrilled to have Janet and her impressive experience, attention to detail, and passion join Pacteon’s executive team.”

Janet's strategic approach to marketing aligns with Pacteon Group’s commitment to customer value, purposeful evolution of the marketing function, and the continuous optimization of brand value. Her global perspective and understanding of the engineered equipment and automation solution segment will play a pivotal role in driving the company’s marketing strategies forward.

“We are happy to welcome Janet Darnley to Pacteon Group as our new VP of Marketing. Her extensive experience, industry knowledge, and strategic mindset will be instrumental in shaping the future of our marketing efforts and driving sustainable growth for the organization,” said Mike Smith, Senior VP at Pacteon Group.

Janet holds an MBA from the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh, further underscoring her commitment to continuous learning and professional development.

To learn more about Pacteon, please visit https://pacteon.com/.