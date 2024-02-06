Tata Elxsi, a global leader in product engineering and innovation-led design services, has introduced an innovative packaging design for Vatika Shampoo range in the UAE market.

Vatika, the leading natural hair care brand, recently underwent a brand refresh for its full range of haircare products. Tata Elxsi played a pivotal role in crafting a fresh design language system, which visually represented Vatika’s commitment to sustainability and connoted as a natural haircare brand.

The resulting achievement goes beyond environmental sustainability, serving as a testament to the innovative integration of engineering and simulation in design. This effort was geared towards reducing plastic usage without compromising the bottle's functionality, usability and structural integrity.

The eco-friendly design by Tata Elxsi has resulted in significant sustainability metrics:

25% savings in total costs

20% reduction in greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions

17% improvement in truck loadability

Yearly reduction of 128 metric tons in plastic use

Utilization of 60% post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastic via multilayer molding

This design initiative stands out by achieving an impressive 15% reduction in plastic usage per 400ml pack compared to the previous design, demonstrating a dedicated commitment to sustainability and innovation. The design was meticulously crafted into the final pack through careful engineering without compromising on intent or function.

Additionally, virtual engineering techniques were employed to optimize the design. Specifically tailored to appeal to Vatika's predominantly female customer base, the product showcases a refined silhouette, achieving a perfect balance between aesthetic allure and practical utility.

"Our design reflects Vatika Naturals' commitment to sustainability and natural ingredients, creating a fresh brand identity through natural motifs in shampoo and conditioner packaging," said Shyam Sunder B K, Chief Designer, Tata Elxsi.

“At Tata Elxsi, sustainability is more than an objective; it's at the core of our design ethos. We strive to create solutions that deliver exceptional user experiences while being ecologically responsible. Every design decision is a step towards a future where technology and sustainability are in harmony.”

“With this change, Vatika’s design quotient has elevated to multiple levels above industry benchmarks. Just another step into offering consumers with visually appealing, user-friendly, and sustainable packaging,” said Nishant Sukumaran – Marketing head, Dabur International, Dubai.

To learn more about Tata Elxsi, please visit https://tataelxsi.com/.