The Pentawards annual competition, dedicated to recognizing global packaging design excellence, has introduced two new subcategories for CBD (Cannabidiol) products and Spirits Collection. In its 18th year, the Pentawards competition is now officially open and welcoming entrants across both sectors to submit their designs.

Spirits Collection – a new subcategory within Beverages – celebrates innovative designs of spirit ranges including at least one dark and one clear spirit. The spirits subcategories have historically proven to be some of the most popular and competitive of the annual Pentawards competition, but until now has only provided the opportunity to submit individual packs. Following the introduction of the Wine Collection in 2021, Pentawards started receiving inquiries about the possibility of a Spirits Collection option, resulting in the launch of the new subcategory for 2024.

The new CBD subcategory - part of the wider Body, Health & Beauty category - celebrates a burgeoning sector, with reports stating that the Cannabidiol Market is anticipated to reach USD 19.67 billion by 2032. With this new subcategory, Pentawards is seeking to highlight how different sectors and markets are adapting to a growing industry through packaging design.

Head of Pentawards Adam Ryan says, “The Pentawards has always been about celebrating the best in packaging design on a global scale across different sectors and industries. Therefore, it is so important we introduce new categories to show the versatility of packaging design and how it reflects changing sector and industry trends.

“We’ve seen some really exciting, creative and experimental designs coming through in previous years for CBD products, and as this industry grows at pace, we wanted to create subcategories that demonstrates how packaging design grows with it.

“Also following a notable increase in inquiries for a collection category within spirits, we are now so excited that designers and creatives can showcase their designs for different variants within the same brand. We cannot wait to see what these new focuses will bring in terms of creativity for 2024.”

Parties interested in entering this year's Pentawards can do so here. The 2024 competition window closes on March 15, 2024, with first-round results announced at the end of May and final results announced at the Pentawards Gala in November.