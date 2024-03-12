The makers of the HORMEL® NATURAL CHOICE® brand have always prioritized the development of 100% natural, delicious deli products that provide nourishment for consumers. Today, the brand team is unveiling a packaging redesign that delivers a refreshed logo, a TRUETASTE® Commitment and a reduction of packaging materials used.

The HORMEL® NATURAL CHOICE® line of deli products has a new look. In addition to a newly designed logo, the brand's food-forward redesign is also supported by lighter packaging that will reduce its usage of packaging materials by an estimated 337,000 pounds per year over prior packaging. This update is part of ongoing efforts by the brand's parent company, Hormel Foods, in focusing on reducing packaging materials, as outlined in the company's 20 By 30 Challenge goals.

"This redesign brings a fresh, new look to packaged lunch meat and delivers a craveable option that never compromises on flavor," said Jeff Wallace, associate brand manager of the HORMEL® NATURAL CHOICE® brand. "Additionally, consumers can indulge in their meal knowing that we are taking action by changing our packaging to save on overall packaging materials used. We are proud to continue to deliver products with no preservatives, no nitrates or nitrites added."

When fans see the TRUSTASTE® Commitment, they know that meat from the HORMEL® NATURAL CHOICE® brand has been packed, sealed and high-pressure processed to lock in natural flavor with no preservatives. High-pressure processing uses only cold water and high pressure to safely preserve food. As a result, consumers are left with a delicious tasting product.

Consumers can find these new-look products from the HORMEL® NATURAL CHOICE® brand at grocery retailers nationwide. For more information, including nutritional information and where to buy, visit hormel.com/brands/hormel-natural-choice-meats.