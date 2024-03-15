Hoffmann Neopac, a global provider of high-quality packaging for pharma, beauty and FMCG, announced Thursday a change at the top. Mark Aegler, CEO of the Hoffmann Neopac Group, has decided to leave the company after 13 years.

Certain differences of opinion between the Supervisory Board and Aegler on the Group's strategic direction have led to his decision to continue his professional career outside of the Hoffmann Neopac Group. He will continue to act as CEO until the General Meeting in June 2024.

The company’s Supervisory Board is leading the search for a suitable successor.

Aegler has led the Hoffmann Neopac Group very successfully over the years, giving it a renewed focus and driving forward its international development.

“We are extremely sorry to see him go and would like to thank him most sincerely for his commitment. His efficient strategic and operational leadership has played a major role in the success and development of the company. We wish him all the best for the future,” said Dr. Christoph Lindenmeyer, Chairman of the Supervisory Board.

About Hoffmann Neopac

Hoffmann Neopac Group is a privately owned company, headquartered in Thun, Switzerland. The group produces high-quality metal and plastic packaging in six locations: HOFFMANN tins in Thun and Holland; Polyfoil® and plastic tubes with NEOPAC in Switzerland, Hungary and the U.S.; and 3D Neopac in India. Its longstanding customers include pharmaceutical, cosmetics and consumer goods manufacturers in the European, North American and Asian markets.

Hoffmann Neopac employs around 1,250 employees and has a capacity of 1.3 billion tubes and 900 million tins. The company is dedicated to sustainability in both its manufacturing processes with renewable electricity and corporate culture, including a dedicated eco-conscious packaging portfolio.

For more information, visit www.hoffmann-neopac.com.