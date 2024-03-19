ORBIS® Corporation, an international leader in reusable packaging, has announced it is entering into a lease-to-own agreement for manufacturing space in Greenville, Texas, with EPM Partners of New York. ORBIS Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of 175-year old Menasha Corporation, based in Neenah, Wis.

The agreement includes 420,000 square feet of manufacturing space that will be used to produce reusable pallets, totes and bulk containers. Improvements and infrastructure will be required to prepare the space for ORBIS’ manufacturing activities. ORBIS will also enter a lease agreement with EPM Partners for 240,000 square feet of warehousing space in the same building.

“We are excited to see this investment come to life and support our customers’ growth,” stated Norm Kukuk, president of ORBIS Corporation. “This plant enables ORBIS to expand its geographic footprint and increase production capacity to serve our customers with industry leading solutions, while making an impact in the community.”

ORBIS expects to add more than 190 employees within two years of the lease commencement in order to support operations at the new plant. “ORBIS is bringing great new manufacturing jobs to Hunt County and we are very excited to partner with this world class leader for the long term,” states Hunt County Judge, Bobby Stovall. This plant is projected to begin some operations by the end of 2024.

“We are so pleased to join the Greenville business community, where many investments have been made to create a strong business climate,” states Lynn Hediger, vice president of product management at ORBIS. This plant is located about fifty miles northeast of Dallas.

According to Jerry Ransom, City of Greenville, Tex. Mayor, “We are excited to expand our business community with this world-class manufacturer who is focused on providing sustainable packaging solutions for the supply chain.”

As a steward of sustainability, ORBIS is committed to driving the circular economy and a better world for future generations through reuse with environmentally friendly designed products, end-of-life recycling, material innovations and sustainable operations.

To learn more about ORBIS, please visit https://www.orbiscorporation.com/en-us/.