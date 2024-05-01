Novolex® has announced a strategic investment in Rhode Island-based reusable systems and container brand OZZI®. As a part of this investment, Eco-Products®, a Novolex business unit and leader in circular solutions for the foodservice industry, will help accelerate the growth of OZZI.

The OZZI family of products and solutions includes O2GO® containers, cups, and cutlery; OZZI Drop N’Go Collection Systems; the OZZI Automated Collection Machine; and a Kitchen Collection of racks, baskets, and other equipment to support washing, sanitizing, drying, and storing returned reusables. The O2GO containers have been third-party tested and are certified to perform for more than 1,000 washes.

Reusables are well-positioned for closed-system foodservice environments where consumer convenience and proximity to dedicated return receptacles optimize product return and reuse. OZZI products and solutions are specifically designed for such closed-system environments, including colleges and universities, corporate campuses, military bases, and hospitals where the company has emerged as a leading solution partner at more than 400 campus dining environments.

“We have seen significant growth in market demand for effective reusable solutions,” said Tom Wright, CEO and Founder of OZZI. “Over the past 11 years we have developed an industry-leading approach to offering reusable packaging systems at scale, and we are incredibly excited to partner with Novolex and Eco-Products to help accelerate our growth in the years ahead.”

The OZZI solution features an innovative container collection and tracking system. The company’s O2GO containers are equipped with barcode technology that facilitates tracking and are designed to integrate with meal plan systems. The OZZI system works independently and can also be integrated with leading campus meal plan systems including Atrium and CBORD. Earlier this month, OZZI announced a partnership with Atrium, a cloud-based campus card management solution for campus systems that enables OZZI systems to interface with GrubHub, Dining Sidekick by Aramark, Everyday by Sodexo, and other similar platforms.

“We view reusable packaging as a critical offering in the range of sustainable packaging choices available to the market,” said Ian Jacobson, President of Eco-Products. “An item’s recyclability, compostability, or reusability hinges on the design decisions and infrastructure that support the product through its full life cycle. We have been impressed by OZZI’s ability to support industry-leading levels of reuse, and are excited to combine their technology with the Zero Waste expertise of the Eco-Products sales organization.”

Jacobson will be joining OZZI’s board of directors as a part of the transaction.

While demand continues to grow for reusables in closed-system environments across the United States, there are also increasing opportunities for reusable solutions in Canada and Europe where restrictions on single-use plastic foodservice packaging are driving urgency for reusable solutions. UK based Vegware™, a sister company of Eco-Products, and Eco-Products divisions in Canada and Europe will have access to the full array of OZZI products and solutions to help accelerate global demand for this solution.

More information about OZZI products and solutions is available at www.planetozzi.com.

About Novolex

Novolex® develops and manufactures diverse packaging products for multiple industries in the foodservice, delivery and carryout, food processor and industrial markets that touch nearly every aspect of daily life. The Novolex family of brands provides customers with innovative food and delivery packaging and performance solutions products for their business needs today while investing in research and development to engineer more sustainable choices for the future. With more than 10,000 employee families, Novolex operates 55 manufacturing facilities in North America and Europe, including two world-class plastic film recycling centers. To learn more about Novolex, visit www.novolex.com.

About OZZI

OZZI is changing the world from disposable to reusable one meal at a time. Founded in 2014, OZZI estimates that it has eliminated 35 million single-use disposables from landfills and oceans. Inventory is currently in stock. OZZI is a proud to partner with Aramark, Compass and Sodexo as an approved vendor. To learn more about OZZI, visit www.planetozzi.com.

About Eco-Products, PBC

Eco-Products®, a Novolex® brand and certified B Corp, is a leading provider of foodservice packaging made from renewable and recycled resources. Eco-Products offers packaging with real environmental benefits, works with customers to improve composting and recycling, and collaborates with the broader industry to shift how businesses and consumers think about and manage waste. With the goal of Zero Waste as part of the company mission, Eco-Products is using business as a force for good. Visit www.ecoproducts.com for more information.