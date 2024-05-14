Nassau Candy, manufacturer of specialty and private label confections, will debut a new look for its flagship factory-fresh chocolate brand, Nancy Adams, along with new items at the 2024 Sweets & Snacks Expo (booth #11002). Joining the roster of the brand are single-serve package options, Cookie Bites, as well as new additions to Nancy Adams’s Tub Line.

A longtime fixture in the candy and chocolate space, Nancy Adams is known for creating elevated American confectionary classics. The updated new look for Nancy Adams pays homage to the brand’s traditional roots while pulling in modern elements.

Each package features text and graphic elements in a rich brown to reflect the brand’s long tradition of premium chocolate paired with modern colors like lime, light yellow, teal, peach, and purple.

“Nancy Adams is such a respected and beloved brand we knew we wanted packaging that reflects the brand’s status as a chocolate icon,” says Dana Rodio, director of brand strategy, Nassau Candy. “The new packaging is elegantly understated, highlighting the wholesome, handcrafted feel of our Nancy Adams’ creations while also creating a premium presentation.”

Along with a new look and feel to the brand’s best-selling gifting options like its Premier Pretzels is the launch of Nancy Adams’ single-serve package options.

The inaugural items in the Nancy Adams single-serve line will be individually wrapped versions of the brand’s best sellers: chocolate covered pretzels, chocolate covered graham crackers, sea salt caramels, and s’mores. All the individual items will come packed in an acetate tub—individual servings in a tub makes Nancy Adams single-serve confections convenient for impulse sections at point of sale and corporate breakroom snacks.

“Consumers are looking for balance between indulgences and their active lifestyles,” explains Andrew Reitman, executive vice president, national brand confections, Nassau Candy. “Single-serve options of confectionery classics, like our Nancy Adams chocolate creations allow customers to treat themselves on a smaller scale every day.”

Nassau Candy will also be announcing the launch of its new Nancy Adams Cookie Bites. The first baked goods for the Nancy Adams line, manufactured in Nassau Candy’s Hicksville, New York factory, are bite-sized cookies each with an indulgent chocolate element.

The first items in the Cookie Bites line will be tubs of the following bite-size cookies:

Chocolate Chip — Crisp chocolate chip cookies with a milk chocolate drizzle.

— Crisp chocolate chip cookies with a milk chocolate drizzle. Oatmeal Raisin — Chewy classic oatmeal raisin cookies with a rich dark chocolate drizzle.

— Chewy classic oatmeal raisin cookies with a rich dark chocolate drizzle. M&M’s — Crispy cookies studded with M&M’S Minis.

— Crispy cookies studded with M&M’S Minis. Birthday Cake — Crisp cookies enveloped in white candy and topped with rainbow sprinkles.

— Crisp cookies enveloped in white candy and topped with rainbow sprinkles. Lemon — Tart lemon cookies topped with white lemon candy drizzle.

Along with Cookie Bites, Nassau Candy will also be adding more chocolate items to its Tub Line. The Nancy Adams Tub Program features some of the company’s finest bulk chocolate items packed in a clear acetate tub. They’re a popular option for Grab & Go sections or retailers without a bulk program.

New items for the Nancy Adams Tub Line include:

Milk Chocolate Raisins — Juicy raisins drenched in creamy milk chocolate.

— Juicy raisins drenched in creamy milk chocolate. Dark Chocolate Raisins — Plump raisins coated in rich dark chocolate.

— Plump raisins coated in rich dark chocolate. Jumbo Milk Chocolate Malt Balls — Crisp malted milk center covered in creamy milk chocolate.

— Crisp malted milk center covered in creamy milk chocolate. Milk Chocolate Nonpareils — Creamy mounds of milk chocolate topped with colorful nonpareils.

— Creamy mounds of milk chocolate topped with colorful nonpareils. Dark Chocolate Cashews — Buttery cashews coated in rich dark chocolate.

— Buttery cashews coated in rich dark chocolate. Milk Chocolate Pretzel Poppers — Bite-size pretzels dipped in creamy milk chocolate.

— Bite-size pretzels dipped in creamy milk chocolate. Yogurt Raisins — Plump, juicy raisins enveloped in sweet yogurt.

— Plump, juicy raisins enveloped in sweet yogurt. Milk Chocolate Mini Sandwich Cookies — Crisp chocolate sandwich cookies coated in creamy milk chocolate.

— Crisp chocolate sandwich cookies coated in creamy milk chocolate. Milk Chocolate Banana Chips — Crunchy dried banana chips drenched in creamy milk chocolate.

The updated Nancy Adams line, including the Nancy Adams Single-Serve, Cookie Bites and new tub additions will be available in early fall. To check out the entire Nancy Adams collection, visit NassauCandy.com/brands/nancy-adams.



