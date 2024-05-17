Golden West Packaging Group announced this week that Mark J. Favre has been named Chief Executive Officer, Brian McDonnell has been named Chief Financial Officer, and Doug Keim has been named Senior Vice President of Customer Experience.

Favre has been in the packaging industry for 35 years and joins Golden West from GoldenCorr Sheets, where he has served as Chief Executive Officer since 2018. McDonnell joins Golden West following 17 years at Smurfit Kappa Group, where he has served as Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of North America since 2012. Keim has decades of experience driving transformation, innovation and customer experience and joins Golden West after serving as Vice President, Customer Experience, at Honeywell Building Technologies.

"Our plan is to continue to grow Golden West's position as the premier packaging solutions supplier on the West Coast," Favre said. "We will drive accelerated growth, provide customers with innovative and high-quality solutions, and expand our offerings and capabilities. Golden West has an impressive reputation and a dedicated team of employees. Brian, Doug and I are eager to help take the company to the next level of growth, quality and service."

Golden West is also announcing significant investments in new equipment, including a new BOBST 64" Masterflute In-Line Laminator to be installed in the company's Sacramento facility, as well as several new machines to add printing, die cutting and folder gluer capacity in Southern California, Northern California and the Pacific Northwest. These investments are in addition to the Heidelberg XL 162-6 large format printing press that was recently installed and commissioned in Sacramento.

"The addition of these new machines, along with other forthcoming plans, reflect our long-term growth strategy to invest in best-in-class equipment and technology across our entire manufacturing footprint up and down the West Coast," said Kelley Wenter, Chief Operating Officer.

About Golden West Packaging Group, LLC

Golden West Packaging Group is the largest mill-independent provider of customized post-print corrugated boxes and folding cartons on the West Coast and one of the fastest growing independent manufacturers of custom packaging products in North America. With a long history of high performance and innovation, Golden West Packaging combines local touch with global reach to deliver packaging solutions that help its customers sell more products. Everything the company does supports this mission.