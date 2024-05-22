Antares Vision Group, a leading player for traceability and visual inspection solutions, will present its latest technological developments for the life science sector at ACHEMA, June 10-14 in Frankfurt, Germany. Among other solutions, at Stand B4, Hall 3.0, the company will debut its first automatic inspection machine for blow-fill-seal (BFS) cards. Providing 100% inspection, the VRI for BFS Cards can provide seamless quality assurance at speeds of up to 100 pieces per minute.

BFS containers are among the most prominent packaging type for pharmaceuticals; however, their inspection presents a set of unique challenges due to characteristics such as surface uniformity, complexity of shape, variable transparency and opacity, and small dimensions. Antares Vision Group’s BFS card machine performs cosmetic inspection, particles detection (reflecting & non-reflecting), fill level check (short wave infra-red) and tab OCR/OCV verification. When necessary, the unit can employ advanced algorithms capable of effectively detecting foreign particles in containers at low fill levels, which pose additional challenges given their aversion to spin-centric detection techniques.

AI-enabled Solutions for Blister Filling Control

At ACHEMA, Antares Vision Group also will showcase a completely redesigned solution for inspecting pharmaceutical blisters. Equipped with artificial intelligence features, the Blister Filling Control (BFC) module can be easily integrated into common blister production and sealing lines. The system’s features provide enhanced inspection of various oral solid dose products housed in blisters – including scenarios where low contrasts (such as white pills in white packaging) present inherent challenges. The BFC unit also facilitates and expedites new product recipe setup.

Antares Vision Group systems are part of DIAMIND, the integrated ecosystem of solutions connecting physical products with digital identities and operating at line, factory, warehouse, enterprise, and supply chain level to guarantee product quality and end-to-end traceability through integrated and cloud data management.

To learn more about Antares Vision Group, please visit https://antaresvisiongroup.com/.