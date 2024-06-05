Today, Tetra Pak launches its 25th Sustainability Report, which tracks the progress the company has made against its global sustainability agenda. It focuses on five interdependent areas: food systems, circularity, climate, nature and social sustainability.

Launching on the United Nation’s World Environment Day, June 5, the company’s Sustainability Report FY231 shows a 20% reduction in value chain2 GHG emissions and a 47% reduction in GHG emissions across its own operations since 2019. The latter puts Tetra Pak on track to meet its target of net-zero GHG emissions in its own operations by 20303 and supports the company’s long-term ambition to work together with suppliers, customers and other stakeholders to achieve net-zero GHG emissions across the value chain by 2050.4

Accompanying the organization’s global report is a supplement highlighting achievements in the United States and Canada during the same time period.

A sampling of achievements featured in the supplement include:

Expansion of the Denton, Texas, Technical Training Center to provide hands-on training for Tetra Pak employees and customers to improve operational efficiencies while minimizing downtime and production waste at customer sites

330% year-over-year increase in packs delivered with plant-based plastics in the U.S. and Canada

Elevating the importance of sustainable food systems during a featured panel and pop-up experience at the 2024 Fast Company Grill at SXSW

To view the full report, click here. To view the U.S. and Canada supplement, click here.

1 Financial year 2023 (FY23) is the period from 1 January 2023 to 31 December 2023.

2 Scopes 1, 2 & 3. Scope 1 covers direct emissions from owned or controlled sources. Scope 2 covers indirect emissions from the generation of purchased electricity, steam, heating and cooling consumed by the reporting company. Scope 3 includes all other indirect emissions that occur in a company’s value chain.

3 Scopes 1, 2 and business travel – compared to 2019.

4 Scopes 1, 2 & 3 – compared to 2019.