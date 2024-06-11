Food waste is an important issue for consumers. Research shows that 78% feel food waste prevention should be talked about more and 59% feel brands have a role to play in this space.

Now, Hellmann’s fans can enjoy every last possible drop of the brand’s plant-based mayo, thanks to new squeeze bottle technology developed by Hellmann’s R&D team, led by Krassimir Velikov, Senior Science & Program Leader, Science & Technology, and Vasudevan Lakshminarayanan, R&D Manager, Dressings. The new bottle features an edible, vegan liner that helps the product slide out without any sticking.

In a recent Q&A, Velikov shed light on the process behind developing the squeeze bottle technology and the benefits it provided.

“We know consumers want to be able to squeeze out as much product as possible – it’s an important cost and value benefit,” said Velikov when asked about the need for this technology. “And with both the plant-based market and our squeeze bottle formats set to continue growing, improving consumer experience and satisfaction is vital.”

The new squeeze technology ensures that a minimal amount of food waste is left in the bottle. This not only helps mitigate the growing problem of discarded food, but it also aids in the recycling process by lowering the weight of the leftover package.

“By keeping leftover mayo to a minimum, the technology helps keep our bottles in the recycling process. If they exceed the maximum weight threshold needed, they will be rejected for recycling,” explained Velikov. “By helping consumers to leave less mayo in the bottles, we in effect help them recycle more successfully.

“Hellmann’s squeeze bottles are also made with 100% recycled plastic where technically feasible, which helps us reduce our use of virgin plastic – one of our key packaging sustainability goals.”

The new bottles will first be available in the UK and Ireland in 2024, followed by availability throughout the rest of Europe.