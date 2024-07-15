Global packaging leader, Berry Global Group, Inc. has introduced a range of special closures and couplings which can be used in conjunction with its popular Politainer™ combi pack. This provides a closed system that facilitates the safe and easy dispensing of sensitive liquids without coming into contact with air.

Available in sizes from one to 30 liters, Politainer comprises a polyethylene container held within a sturdy cardboard outer. The container collapses as product is emptied, which helps to ensure almost complete evacuation of the container while preventing air from entering. This makes it suitable for a diverse range of products, including inks, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, foods, and cosmetics.

The Jolly and Easy Connect closures and CMB and CPS couplings can be combined to replace the Politainer’s standard cap after transport to avoid oxygen ingress while product is dispensed and transferred. Jolly closures are available with various sealing rings, and couplings come in different diameters to meet varying product characteristics, such as viscosity. All the closures incorporate a tamper-evident feature. Jolly Couplings for larger Politainers are available with tubes to ensure full evacuation of the product.

“We are seeing increasing demand for closed systems for the emptying of our Politainers,” said Klaus Steinmann, Key Account Manager for Berry Blow-Molding Specialties. “As well as specialist products such as inks, chemicals, and pharmaceuticals, there are many other products which require additional protection, including cosmetics and flavorings, many of which are now preservative- and additive-free and contain high-value ingredients.”

The Politainer delivers an up to 75% plastic weight reduction compared to a rigid plastic container of similar capacity. In addition, empty packs are shipped flat packed with one full truck of empty Politainers equating to eight full trucks of rigid containers – reducing costs and minimizing wasted space. This helps to optimize supply chain efficiency and lessen the need for truckload shipments

To learn more about Berry Global Group, please visit https://www.berryglobal.com/en/.