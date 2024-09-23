Global packaging leader Berry Global is launching a standard bottle that enables fast and affordable high-impact customization at low Minimum Order Quantities (MOQs) for a variety of end markets including personal care, homecare, and healthcare.

The new Chameleon bottle from Berry Agile Solutions features an outstanding construction that enables a base section with a special textured finish. This is available in ten standard versions, and Berry’s designers can work with customers to devise their own bespoke finishes, as the company has developed a quick-change tooling creation process to manufacture individual designs.

Further customization is also available for the upper section, as the neck can be adapted to fit different closures, sprays or pumps. A choice of colors (which can be matched to customers’ branding), and a wide decoration area for printing or labelling, provide additional flexibility.

“The Chameleon can literally change color and finish, giving customers a blank canvas on which they can create a bespoke packaging solution; and the availability of a textured finish is very much in keeping with the latest trends in the personal care sector,” said Joe Horton, Berry Agile Solutions’ Sales and Marketing Director. “With our cost-effective tooling and low MOQs, which can be as little as 10,000 units, customers can very quickly develop a unique packaging experience that maximizes on-shelf appeal, and at an attractive price."

The Chameleon is produced in polyethylene or polypropylene, which are widely recyclable where appropriate collection schemes exist, and the bottle can also be produced with up to 100% post-consumer recycled plastic. It is available in two standard textures – Bubbles and Waves – which can be embossed or debossed, as well as two standard neck finishes –24/415 and 23mm snap necks.

To support the finished design process, Berry offers bottle design mock-ups and 3D printing, and in-house artwork design. The company can also silk screen print on site to provide a one-stop manufacturing and decoration solution.

Typical lead times are four to six weeks for a standard bottle and closure, and eight to twelve weeks for a customized solution.

To learn more about Berry Global, please visit https://www.berryglobal.com/en/.