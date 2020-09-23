Berry Global Inc. has partnered with Bhoomi to launch a 100% sugarcane-based bottle for the brand's cold-pressed cane water elixir. This 12 oz. HDPE bottle is produced in Winchester, Virginia, by Berry and replaces Bhoomi’s standard PET bottle.

The Bhoomi bottle is widely recyclable and is made from I’m Green™ certified material from Braskem. The bottle offers a range of environmental benefits including a significant reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, reduced water use, and the elimination of fossil fuel consumption. The new bio-based bottle was introduced at select Whole Foods Markets in New York and New Jersey in August and will roll out in other stores in Texas, Louisiana and California.

This is one of the first sugarcane-based bottles to be produced commercially by Berry. The bottle is produced on Berry’s standard manufacturing line in a custom mold. “Sugarcane-based plastic bottles are one of the many sustainable packaging solutions offered by Berry Global and the bottles fit seamlessly into our manufacturing process,” says Josh Edmonson, Business Development Manager, Berry.

Bhoomi was accepted into a Packaging Climate Optimization project, a partnership by Climate Collaborative and Trayak, for an independent study to measure the environmental benefits of moving to a 100% plant-based bottle. Lifecycle analysis (LCA) results showed that using this bottle:

Decreased water consumption reduction by 22.0%

Reduced greenhouse gas emissions by 89.5% (12 tons CO2 equivalent annually)

Reduced fossil fuel consumption by 62.6%.

Bhoomi, which means “Mother Earth” in Sanskrit, has a mission to revolutionize the relationship with sugarcane in Western culture by promoting its Ayurvedic health benefits, partnering with minority farmers and working for radical positive environmental impact.