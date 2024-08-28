Colbert Packaging Corporation, a premier provider of paperboard packaging solutions, has announced the celebration of its 65th anniversary. Founded in Chicago in 1959 by the late Charles Colbert, the company has grown organically and through acquisition, and remains an independent, family-owned business. Colbert has manufacturing facilities in Kenosha, Wisconsin, Elkhart, Indiana, and a warehouse in South Bend, Indiana.

Reflecting on the changes she’s witnessed over time, CEO Nancy Colbert MacDougall said, “Some of my earliest memories include visiting the factory in Chicago. Looking back, although the faces have changed, one thing remains—and that’s our commitment to care for our employees and our customers.”

Colbert President and COO, John Lackner adds, “We’re proud to say, on this anniversary milestone, that we have built a great company based on the strength of our customer relationships, our talented associates who serve them, and our suppliers and industry affiliations. We look forward to future success as we continue to invest in our business, our associates, and develop new and innovative paperboard packaging solutions for our customers.”

Over the last five years, through a pandemic, supply chain and labor shortages, and industry consolidation, Colbert Packaging demonstrated strength and agility. The company continues to extend its capacity with new equipment. Recent capital investments include the addition of a new Eterna EFOLD 1100 C6 ELITE gluer built by Brausse, and the purchase of an RMGT 1060 TP-LX printing press—the longest of its kind in North America. This press accomplishes complex and unique graphics, resulting in packaging solutions for today’s pharma and consumer goods customers—in a single press pass. Colbert anticipates the installation of this press by spring 2025.

“Our primary product, paper-based secondary packaging solutions, has always been the more sustainable packaging choice,” MacDougall continued. “But, when it comes to sustainability, we haven’t stopped there. We invest in wind power renewable energy credits (RECs), practice zero manufacturing waste to landfill in our operations, and subscribe to EcoVadis business sustainability ratings platform for continuous improvement with our sustainability goals.”

The Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce Association honored Colbert Packaging’s Kenosha facility as a Wisconsin Business Friend of the Environment for 2023.