Colbert Packaging Corporation has announced new printing capabilities for pharmaceutical, healthcare and consumer packaged goods manufacturers seeking a U.S. owned and operated supplier for paperboard packaging. Working with RM Machinery, Colbert purchased an RMGT 1060TP-LX 10-CC-LD+UV. The unique configuration of the press allows for multiple colors, coatings and cold foil enhancement inline.

Jobs requiring multiple colors, coatings and cold foils are now able to be produced on this press. Various types of specialty coatings and enhancements can take two or three passes on a traditional printing press. This press accomplishes complex and unique graphics, resulting in elegant packaging solutions customers look for today—in one pass. The award-winning design of RMGT’s tandem perfector also provides the ability to print up to two colors on the inside of the carton, still in one pass through the press. This brings efficiency, convenience and potential cost savings to the project. The efficiencies gained from these advanced capabilities also contribute toward Colbert’s vision for sustainability.

Colbert President & COO John Lackner commented on the decision to invest saying, “We didn’t set out to purchase the longest RMGT press in North America. Rather, our decision was based on our relationships with our customers. We listened to their needs and this press will allow us more inline capabilities that reduce production bottlenecks and shorten lead times while offering customers many options.”

Features of the RMGT 1060TP-LX 10-CC-LD+UV

Longest RMGT press in North America

Cold foil capability delivers metallic embellishment with hairline registration

Tandem Perfector (new technology) award-winning design from RMGT

10/color – 8 over 2 (two backside offset print units)

Reduces lead times – greater capabilities and capacity drives faster turnaround

Saves paper by utilizing the same gripper throughout the inline backside and front printing operation

Stable Mitsubishi electronics

Closed-loop color spectrophotometry for precise control

Large touchscreens for operator ease-of-use

The addition of cold foil brings security features, along with an impressive decorative touch, and jobs that previously required 100% laminated foil board can now achieve the same effect using cold foil. Cold foil also provides hairline registration on critical copy that other techniques, such as hot stamping, do not provide.

The increasing complexity of delivering excellent packaging solutions for the pharmaceutical and consumer goods industries, and an analysis of Colbert’s business needs, facilitated the timing of the decision to invest in this substantial and innovative piece of capital equipment.

Summing it up, Lackner concludes, “Our pre-production, production, customer support and finance teams work collaboratively with our sales team to build and maintain excellent relationships and partnerships with our customers, while also providing excellent support and technical service. The purchase of this printing press, and its state-of-the-art features and specs, reinforces our commitment to our customers, our employees and our industry.” The new press is expected to be fully operational by Spring of 2025.

Learn more about customized packaging solutions with water-based inks, coatings and adhesives; serialization; patient adherence and safe packaging design here.



