Berlin Packaging, the world's largest Hybrid Packaging Supplier®, announced Thursday the acquisition of Nissho Jitsugyo Co., Ltd., a leading supplier of packaging products and services to diverse markets and regions across Japan.

Founded in 1965 in Osaka, Japan, Nissho offers a broad portfolio of packaging solutions to a diverse base of Japanese customers in local food & beverage, beauty, personal care, and healthcare markets. Built on 60 years of operational expertise and deep market knowledge, Nissho serves thousands of local customers from multiple locations across eastern, western, and southern Japan.

Nissho’s impressive suite of solutions features an array of glass and plastic packaging products sourced from a network of high-quality local manufacturers. Nissho also offers its customers value-added services such as design and new product development, sourcing and procurement, warehousing, filling and assembly, and logistics management capabilities.

"We are incredibly excited to welcome Nissho to Berlin Packaging. Nissho and Berlin share a common vision to provide exceptional service and support to local customers of all sizes while enhancing our relationships with supplier partners," said Bill Hayes, Berlin Packaging's Global CEO and President. "This is a highly strategic acquisition for Berlin that expands our presence in Asia-Pacific and creates significant opportunities to better serve Japan-based customers through Berlin’s global packaging solutions."

"We are very proud to partner with Berlin Packaging, and we are excited to embark on a new chapter of success for Nissho. Through the combination of Nissho’s excellent customer service and Berlin’s industry-leading innovation, sustainability, and global supply chain capabilities, we will bring even greater value to our customers, suppliers, and employees," said Seiji Ikoma, Nissho's President.

All employees, management and locations for this acquisition will be retained.



