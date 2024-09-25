Today, Altoids announced the release of an exclusive, limited-time tin in partnership with New York City restaurant hotspot, Bad Roman. Inspired by Gen Z's love of collecting restaurant matchbooks, the two brands collaborated on a special branded tin.

The design features the Altoids classic peppermint tin, with the brand's recognizable logo, paired with Bad Roman's serpentine design. City goers can get their hands on a tin by heading to Bad Roman to enjoy specially designed date-night dishes:

Date Night Pasta, a perfectly shareable dish featuring two intensely flavorful exclusive pastas: Rigatoni Puttanesca & Bucatini all'Aglio—with an Altoids antidote "chaser."

Limonata Curiousa, a minty Italian sparkling lemonade mocktail featuring fresh lemon, sparkling water, and Altoids peppermint.

Shakerato Curioso, a non-alcoholic version of the Bad Roman Espresso Shakerato mixed with espresso and Altoids peppermint.

"Altoids is known for its curiously strong mints and iconic tin, which is often reused by consumers even after they've enjoyed the last mint," says Maria Urista, vice president, gum and mints at Mars Wrigley North America. "Through our partnership with Bad Roman, we're showcasing the efficacy of our powerful mints against notoriously delicious, yet strong, flavors and creating a unique memento for diners that will live well beyond a night out."

Beginning on September 24 through October 1, consumers can visit Bad Roman to enjoy the special menu and receive their very own Altoids x Bad Roman tin with classic peppermints, while supplies last, by making a reservation on Bad Roman's website.

Fans that can't visit Bad Roman in New York City can still enjoy a Curiously Strong Altoids experience. Altoids is working with NYC-based retailer Big Night, a one-stop shop for hosting "curiously sophisticated" dinner parties, to curate "After Any Dinner" boxes, sold in-store and online. The dinner boxes will include items inspired by the special date-night dishes at Bad Roman, allowing consumers to experience the curious collaboration right in their own homes. Each box will come with a complimentary limited-edition Altoids x Bad Roman tin—and the Altoids are on the house. Boxes are available nationwide online at shopbignight.com as well as in-store at Big Night's two New York City locations starting October 2.