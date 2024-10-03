DuPont has announced the winners of its global awards program, the Tyvek® Sustainable Healthcare Packaging Awards, during the virtual Medical Packaging Conference (MPC) hosted by DuPont. This annual awards program recognizes leaders across the healthcare industry who are embracing and driving sustainability throughout the packaging lifecycle.

The three winners, who utilize healthcare packaging made with DuPont™ Tyvek® material and whose efforts show a significant focus on sustainability, are:

Packaging (re)design: PAXXUS

PAXXUS is a leading supplier of engineered flexible materials for the global healthcare market that supports the complex regulatory requirements of the medical device, pharmaceutical, diagnostic, and life sciences industries across the globe. About half of all medical devices are ethylene oxide (EO) sterilized and these packages require porosity to allow the EO into the package while keeping microbes out.

PAXXUS developed the StreamTwo® pouch with Tyvek® material, an all-HDPE package which requires about 50% less energy to manufacture compared to traditional options. In addition, Tyvek® material was chosen for its durability, breathability, excellent microbial barrier for one side of a chevron pouch, and its recyclability. According to PAXXUS, the demand for environmental responsibility and sustainability for packaging in the healthcare industry has grown substantially in recent years. One of the new challenges that medical device manufacturers face is finding packaging solutions that align with their sustainability goals while ensuring that patient safety is not compromised.

Operational efficiencies: Shawpak

Shawpak provides a range of medical packaging machinery. The company developed the rotary thermoformer, a revolutionary machine that offers a unique thermoforming solution to packaging needs. The machine is designed to accept multiple tool and pack sizes, and all machines are designed to form both rigid and flexible blisters as standard. This allows an effective solution for Tyvek® material to be paired with any rigid or flexible material to form and seal the package. The machines are designed to facilitate single piece flow for assembly and packaging of medical devices, optimizing energy efficiency, minimizing pack sizes, reducing waste and minimizing the space required for a clean room environment.

Sustainability in-use: Flexform Incorporated

Flexform Inc. is a package design engineering company whose efforts reduce manufacturer costs and streamline manufacturing operations for medical device manufacturers (MDMs) and convertors. Flexform uses a high-powered digital UV laser system to generate high speed permanent packaging marks, including text, graphics, barcodes, and variable information, on Tyvek® 2FS material without the use of any consumable material and without any change to the physical properties or durability of the Tyvek® material.

Their process allows for more efficient packaging operations, less waste and reduction of downtime during changeovers. Another primary benefit can be the recyclability of the packaging material versus companies that print with consumable materials such as labels and ink, which may render the packaging unfit for recyclability.

“The advancements in sustainability showcased in the winning programs for the 2024 DuPont™ Tyvek® Sustainable Healthcare Packaging Awards are a testament to how these companies are dedicated to making meaningful environmental strides within the healthcare industry,” said Kelly Reichert, global business director, DuPont™ Tyvek® & Typar® Roll Goods. “Our DuPont team is dedicated to working alongside our customers and others in the healthcare and healthcare packaging industry to foster continuous collaboration and help them advance sustainability and enable product and patient safety. We join these award winners in viewing advancements in sustainability as an important extension of why we do what we do.”

The Tyvek® Sustainable Healthcare Packaging Awards program is open to any medical device and/or pharmaceutical manufacturer, sterile packaging manufacturer, healthcare facility, university or other healthcare partner focused on sustainable packaging made with DuPont™ Tyvek®. The next application period is expected to open in May 2025.