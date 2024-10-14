Mondi, a global leader in sustainable packaging and paper, has recently completed a €95 million investment at its Świecie containerboard mill, which will increase Kraftliner capacity by 55,000 tonnes. The upgrade comprises an extensive rebuild of paper machines PM2 and PM5, a new anaerobic treatment plant including an integrated cooling system, and upgrades to the pulp mill, the recycled fiber line and the energy recovery system.

These improvements will allow the mill to meet growing customer demand for heavy-duty packaging for large and heavy products, enhance product quality, and bolster its environmental performance by decreasing water consumption and wastewater emissions and increasing energy efficiency.

Since the project’s completion in June, Mondi Świecie has also expanded its ProVantage SmartKraft Brown portfolio with a broader range of grammage options. Offering exceptional strength and enhanced runnability, the brown Kraftliner product meets diverse packaging demands while championing environmental responsibility.

“The completion of this project marks a milestone for Mondi Świecie, enabling us to advance our operations and deliver even higher-quality paper to our customers. I am proud of our team’s exceptional skills and commitment, which were crucial in achieving these goals,” said Tomasz Katewicz, Managing Director of Mondi Świecie.

The completion of the investment further underscores Mondi’s commitment to operating efficiently and its progress in fulfilling the commitments set out in its Mondi Action Plan 2030 (MAP 2030) sustainability framework. It also reflects the Group’s strong commitment to the region, by providing competitive, high-quality employment and potential to contribute further to the area's economic prosperity.