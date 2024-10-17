Industry 5.0, also known as the Fifth Industrial Revolution, is a new and emerging phase of industrialization that sees humans working alongside advanced technology and A.I.-powered robots to enhance workplace processes. Industry 5.0 is increasing the demand for fully automated warehouses and distribution centers while shifting the overall focus toward efficiency, sustainability, and worker well-being. To discuss this as it relates to conveyors, we recently spoke with Niels van den Boogert, Vice President and General Manager of Conveying Solutions at AMMEGA, and Bobby Bauman, Director of Product Management at Ammeraal Beltech, an AMMEGA brand.

Listen to the full podcast



As more and more CPG firms embrace Industry 5.0, their belting needs are evolving.

“Automated downtime becomes more and more critical, so being able to change belts quickly is something that we really strive to work towards,” Bauman said. “Also, this automated equipment requires very precise product. Having a supplier that can produce the same belt over and over again to the exact specifications is extremely critical.”

Bauman also touched on how CPG firms square these changes with other priorities, such as sustainability, worker well-being, and greater product customization.

“Metal lace on belts can catch workers’ fingers and cause cuts. We have products where we eliminate the need for metal lace,” Bauman notes.

To hear the entire interview and to learn about the conveyor solutions that AMMEGA will be presenting at PACK EXPO International 2024, listen to the podcast below.