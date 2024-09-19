Quantitative consumer testing can play a key role when it comes to successful packaging design, but CPG companies manufacturing all types of products say one of their biggest challenges is obtaining the data needed for this kind of testing.

To discuss solutions to this challenge, we recently sat down with Sean Bisceglia, CEO of Product Ventures.









“Around 30,000 new products are introduced by CPG companies annually, and 80-90% of those products actually fail in the first year. After the second year, 25% of the ones that succeed aren’t even around anymore,” Bisceglia notes. “The failure is definitely linked to packaging issues. Poor design or messaging can hinder the product’s success.”

Bisceglia described what he calls the “Packaging Paradox” when it comes to companies’ efforts to ensure a product’s success on the store shelf.

“There’s a lot of testing we do up front from the qualitative standpoint of what the consumers are looking for – everything from flavor to how it pours to how it sits in the refrigerator,” Bisceglia said. “The Paradox is: There are billions of dollars spent at these CPGs on research and knowing the consumer, but when they launch a package, it’s very little research.”

Product Ventures takes a quantitative, data-driven approach to achieving successful packaging design. Bisceglia says the traditional focus group of 25 or 50 people is not sufficient when it comes to deciding whether to pour millions of dollars into launching a new product. As part of its quantitative approach, Product Ventures plans to multiply the size of the typical focus group tenfold.

During the interview, Bisceglia also talked about trends in the packaging industry.

“There’s this concept of protecting the future of your portfolio. Is it going to be a relevant packaging going forward?” Bisceglia said, whether from the standpoint of sustainability, accessibility, the type of material the packaging is made from, or the amount of shelf space it takes. “How are these brands getting ready for the future? Not just for us right now, but in 2030, 2040. What’s that going to be like?”

To get more of Bisceglia’s insights on successful CPG packaging, listen to the entire interview here.