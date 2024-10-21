The Indian Printing Packaging & Allied Machinery Manufacturers’ Association (IPAMA) has announced the expansion of its 16th Printpack India Exhibition, scheduled from February 1-5, 2025, at the India Expo Centre, Greater Noida. Responding to overwhelming demand from exhibitors, IPAMA has opened the 12th Hall, an upstairs hall, to accommodate additional participants.

With 484 companies already secured and more expected, the upstairs hall will feature displays of lightweight machinery and promotional materials. It will also host food courts, an innovation zone, and conferences to enhance visitor engagement and experience.

Anticipating over 600 exhibitors, IPAMA’s 16th edition will showcase cutting-edge printing and packaging machinery emphasizing cost-effectiveness and import substitution. The exhibition is projected to attract more than 125,000 business visitors, building on the success of previous editions which drew 103,412 attendees.

To further promote the event, IPAMA has initiated visitor registration and badge issuance via its online portal. Complimentary shuttle services will run from Botanical Garden Metro to India Expo Centre and from Nasa Parking to the venue. Preceding the exhibition, IPAMA will organize conferences, seminars, and workshops across various states to bolster attendee engagement.

To learn more, visit https://printpackipama.com/.