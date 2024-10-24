PharmaGuard®, the polypropylene (PP)-based recyclable blister concept, has now won the Swiss Packaging Award in the Sustainability category. On October 17, Jürgen Bodenmüller, Ivana Rocca, and Michael Hermann from SÜDPACK MEDICA accepted the award in Olten.

First, PharmaGuard® won the German Packaging Award and the World Star Global Packaging Award, followed by a nomination for the German Sustainability Award in the Products 2025/Resources category – and now this Swiss accolade.

This innovative film concept is seen as a pioneering packaging solution for solid pharmaceutical products or nutraceuticals.

“This pure PP-based blister solution is a sustainable alternative to the commonly used materials, such as PVC and aluminum. Unlike bottle solutions, PharmaGuard® also protects each tablet individually, just like a traditional blister pack.” This was the reason given by the jury of independent experts from the Swiss business community, headed by its president, Stefan Jüde.

The submitted packaging solutions are evaluated via a strictly regulated, two-stage selection process in the categories in which they were submitted. The focus is on comprehensive, forward-thinking packaging solutions, regardless of the material used. The participating companies must wait until the award ceremony to learn whether their concept has won.

Jürgen Bodenmüller, Head of Business Development and R&D at SÜDPACK MEDICA, explains: “By focusing on polypropylene, the overall concept delivers simple and effective recyclability, making a significant contribution to the circular economy in the industry. According to an LCA conducted by Sphera, PharmaGuard® is also associated with a greatly reduced climate impact (in CO2-eq) of up to 47% as well as lower energy and water consumption compared to other popular blister solutions composed of PVC/PVdC and aluminum.

This flagship product from SÜDPACK MEDICA also stands out due to its high transparency, stable shrinkage behavior, good processability on standard packaging machines, and a wider sealing range compared to conventional polypropylene. Another advantage is simple, secure sealing without the need for additional coatings – the result is a truly permanent seal which saves time, reduces costs, and also benefits the environment.

Another key safety feature is the consistently high barrier across the entire bottom web, along with the blister’s excellent push-through performance.

“As with conventional packaging, a PP-based concept must allow weakened patients, such as seniors, to easily push tablets or capsules out of the film packaging without leaving residue, while still ensuring sufficient child protection. Achieving this re-quires a high level of application expertise and a wealth of experience,” emphasizes Michael Hermann, Head of R&D at SÜDPACK MEDICA.

Sales Director Ivana Rocca, who also attended the award ceremony in Olten, adds: “The material is free from phthalates, vinyl, PFAS, and halogens, making it safe for human health. And last but not least, the absence of nitrosamines is yet another reason for pharmaceutical companies to choose PharmaGuard."