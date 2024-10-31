Tetra Pak and Lactalis have unveiled a carton package that uses certified recycled polymers linked to used beverage cartons, marking a first for the beverage carton industry and a significant step towards a circular economy.

This material has been certified by ISCC PLUS as originating from the recycling process of used beverage cartons in Spain and is allocated to the package based on a mass balance attribution method. This means that the certified recycled polymers are made up of a mix of recycled and non-recycled, virgin fossil feedstock, ensuring the corresponding volume of recycled material is sourced and tracked throughout the supply chain. This is verified by a third-party auditor, according to the ISCC Chain of Custody Procedure. The chemical recycling process ensures that the certified recycled polymers do not compromise the package’s quality, food safety or any other attributes, further demonstrating the circular potential of cartons.

The advancement keeps quality resources in circulation and reduces the industry’s dependence on virgin, fossil-based materials, which aligns with both companies ambitions to further enhance the environmental profile of packaging. Tetra Pak plans to invest €100 million annually for the next five to ten years to achieve this, while Lactalis has made responsible packaging and the circular economy one of its global environmental priorities, together with animal welfare across their partner farms and decarbonization of all their activities by 2050.

Joël Llovera, Purchasing Director of Lactalis Iberia, says: "Our collaboration with Tetra Pak is rooted in a shared vision and commitment to environmental stewardship for future generations, facilitated by circular economy principles. Packaging innovation plays a crucial role in this endeavor. We are dedicated to sustainable progress. Transitioning from fossil-based polymers to recycled ones, certified by ISCC PLUS as linked to used beverage cartons, represents a significant stride towards our objective."

Marco Marchetti, Vice President Packaging Materials, Sales and Distribution Solutions, Tetra Pak, adds: "Increasing the usage of renewable and recycled resources in packaging is critical if we are to help food and beverage producers realize material circularity, turning waste into new resources and lowering reliance on virgin, fossil-based materials. To scale up the adoption of certified recycled polymers in food packaging, we need collective action across the entire system and enabling legislation. Scientists, policymakers, recyclers, industry players and others must work together to turn challenges into opportunities, as shown by our world-first introduction with Lactalis."

This innovative initiative by Lactalis involves packing its Puleva dairy range sold in Spain – including calcium skimmed, semi-skimmed, whole and lactose-free milk – in Tetra Brik® Aseptic 1000 Slim cartons featuring the HeliCap™ 23 Pro closure. Following the market introduction under the Puleva brand, Lactalis aims to gradually expand its range of dairy products in packaging that uses certified recycled polymers. This step also aligns with expectations from consumers across the globe, who demand greater commitment from brands in terms of sustainability and are beginning to adapt their own behaviors to match. Tetra Pak research indicates that 78% of consumers are concerned about the environmental impact of plastic waste, with 29% reporting an increase in purchasing products packaged in recycled materials in the last year.