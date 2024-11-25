With beverage bottlers requiring a solution that reduces production costs while improving their environmental footprint, Sidel has launched its new bottle washer which combines chemical and ultrasound technology for the highest performance.

Sidel will unveil Hydra Ultrasonic for the first time at the international trade show, BrauBeviale.

The growing focus on the environmental impact of packaging, combined with reuse targets set by legislation, is driving increased demand for returnable glass and PET bottle solutions. These options significantly reduce the need for primary raw materials while ensuring products are delivered safely to consumers.

As the beverage industry further embraces the benefits of refillable returnable glass bottles, manufacturers require bottle-washing technology to safely ensure bottles are hygienically cleaned before being returned to consumers. To eliminate dirt and debris from bottles, the washing process requires a precise balance of temperature, concentration of chemical detergents and time.

Identifying the need for a high performing bottle washing solution while achieving substantial energy, water and chemical savings, Sidel has developed the Hydra Ultrasonic.

“Real progress means doing more with less. That's why, in developing our new bottle washing technology, we set ourselves two objectives: to improve the machine's washing capacity, while at the same time reducing its overall consumptions and carbon footprint,” said Andrea Solfa, Product Manager at Sidel.

Controlled washing quality

The bottle washer combines the use of chemicals and ultrasonic technology, considerably increasing the mechanical effect and thus reducing the needed washing time and the temperature required, while improving the machine's performance.

During the bottle cleaning process, Sidel’s Hydra Ultrasonic achieves high washing efficiency on both interior and exterior walls, even removing some caustic resistant types of dirt. Through this improved washing process, carrier beams are also effectively cleaned thanks to the mechanical effect of ultrasound. The washing process is competitive in performance, leading to lower rejection rates, and therefore increasing production rates by up to 15%.

Increased sustainability

The addition of ultrasonic technology combined with the traditional use of chemical agents has an important effect on the overall environmental impact of the machine. The new bottle washing solution removes dirt and debris with greater efficiency at a lower temperature throughout the bottle washing process, resulting in a 20% reduction in steam consumption and a 15% reduction in water consumption. At the same time, by enabling 100% electrification through the heat pump, and so replacing the use of steam with hot water, the new Hydra Ultrasonic enables a further cut in CO2 emissions.

Additional cost savings

The new Hydra Ultrasonic supports beverage bottlers to reduce their production costs through total cost of ownership (TCO) savings. The solution is a profitable investment for manufacturers as it requires shorter washing time, thus using far fewer components such as motors, pockets and chain length, and reduces plant heating by up to 50%.

As a result of the reduced washing time, and therefore the reduced number of components, the Hydra Ultrasonic achieves a 20% reduction in overall footprint compared to traditional bottle washing solutions. Its advanced technology also requires less maintenance and a reduced level of cleaning.

Hydra Ultrasonic will be premiered at BrauBeviale, the international trade show for the beer and beverage industry, in Nuremberg, Germany from November 26-28, 2024. Visitors to Sidel’s stand in Hall 7A, Booth 223 will be able to experience the dual technology bottle washer through an interactive 3D animation.