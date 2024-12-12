TricorBraun, a global packaging leader, announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire Veritiv Containers, previously known as All American Containers.

Veritiv Containers is a national distributor of both custom and stock rigid packaging solutions for the food and beverage, wine and spirits, personal care, nutraceutical, and industrial sectors. The business operates from facilities across North America.

“This acquisition further enhances our North American footprint, offering customers expanded solutions and supply chain options,” said Court Carruthers, president and CEO, TricorBraun. “The Veritiv team is highly respected for their expertise, focus on quality, and customer service, and we are pleased to welcome them to the TricorBraun family.”

Veritiv Containers’ leadership team will remain with TricorBraun and all dedicated team members will be offered positions with the company. Effective with the closing of the transaction, Veritiv Containers will operate as TricorBraun.

Guy Considine, leader of the Veritiv Containers business added: “We are grateful to have been part of the Veritiv team since the acquisition of All American Containers, and we are excited to join TricorBraun because of its significant focus on rigid packaging, where we can continue to grow, develop, and take terrific care of our customers, suppliers, and team members.”

The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2025 after customary regulatory approval and completion conditions.

Advisors

Guggenheim Securities, LLC, acted as financial advisor and Sullivan & Cromwell served as legal advisor to TricorBraun on the transaction.