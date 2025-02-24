Lactips, a French company producing 100% biobased natural polymers that are water-soluble and biodegradable in various environment, is expanding its paper coating range. The new CareTips® PFP344MAX sealant grade meets a market need for a more economical, durable and high-performance alternative.

Lactips’ response to market trends

Companies are increasingly concerned about reducing their environmental impact. They are looking for packaging solutions that are sustainable: the use of bio-based plastics and reducing the quantity of materials used are also priorities for manufacturers keen to control their production costs with cost-effective packaging solutions without compromising quality and performance.

“At Lactips, we have chosen to support the changing needs of packaging manufacturers by working on the concepts of sustainability, functionality and profitability. The companies in the sector that are able to adapt to these trends and offer innovative and economically attractive solutions will be best placed to succeed in this constantly evolving market,” said Benoît Berny, Product Innovation Manager at Lactips. “We have indeed identified a need for packaging solutions with high sealability but no grease barrier function.”

The new CareTips® PFP344MAX sealant grade

"Ideal for packaging inert and dry food products, as well as secondary packaging, our solution meets the requirements of manufacturers. This new grade developed by Lactips is a virtuous, economically attractive and innovative alternative,” Berny explains.

The new CareTips® PFP344MAX sealant grade offers high sealability for optimum protection of packaged products. 100% bio-based, recyclable and compostable at home, with no PFAs, it reduces the environmental footprint while guaranteeing food safety and compliance with health standards. Easy to use, this new grade is available in ready-to-dissolve granules designed for industrial transformation processes.

About Lactips

Lactips is a leader in the world of natural polymers that develops, produces and sells plastic-free, 100% bio-based plastic that is water-soluble and completely biodegradable in all environments. The unique properties of Lactips products make them an ideal response to environmental challenges in the packaging and labeling markets, as well as for all products related to agriculture and outdoor sports.

For more information, visit https://www.lactips.com/



