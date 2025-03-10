We recently sat down with Krupa Ravichandraan, Sales Product Manager for Bosch Rexroth, to discuss VarioFlow, a chain conveyor system bringing intelligent and innovative solutions to packaging programs.

“Bosch Rexroth is a global company. We have manufacturing R&D locations and sales and marketing locations across the world, so we naturally get a lot of customer pain points and feedback,” Ravichandraan explained.

One of the concerns raised came from customers who run products like flexible bags and pouches with thin seals or a bundle of, say, tissue paper – products with unstable surfaces or large, bulky products that meet a flat mesh conveyor surface.

“They were going to other providers in the market, but they were using other Bosch Rexroth product lines for other solutions. They asked, ‘Can you come up with some solution which has Bosch Rexroth quality and meets our standards?’ And we looked into it,” Ravichandraan explained.

Bosch Rexroth found that its VarioFlow belt conveyor line addressed many of these concerns.

Also in this interview, Ravichandraan explains the inspiration behind the system, how the horizontal curves of the system contribute to a cost-effective bottom line, how app-based solutions are integrated into the system to optimize a better workflow, and which industries would benefit the most from VarioFlow.

You can check out the full video interview above.