Trinseo has introduced the first and only transparent dissolution recycled polystyrene (rPS) product in the European market, specifically designed for direct food contact applications. As of February, Trinseo can sell food contact approved rPS compliant with the EU Regulation 2022/1616, which governs the use of recycled plastic materials intended to come into direct contact with food.

This achievement required rigorous preparation, as Trinseo, alongside the Fraunhofer Institute prepared an "EFSA Novel Technology Dossier" to demonstrate the decontamination efficiency of its dissolution installation and to validate the food contact safety of the finished product. Trinseo proved the decontamination efficiency of its proprietary technology through a "Challenge Test" where contaminants were added to the feedstock and the final product analyzed.

The results of the "Challenge Test" confirmed that Trinseo’s rPS resins meet European food contact regulatory requirements, making it safe for various direct food contact applications, such as dairy containers, hot and cold drink cups, food trays, and refrigerator parts. Trinseo is dedicated to monitoring of the rPS resin quality to ensure consistent compliance with EU Regulation 2022/1616.

Produced in Germany, at Trinseo’s Schkopau facility, these resins contain 30% recycled materials and are available immediately for sale. The feedstocks come from selected sources of pre- and post-consumer polystyrene, provided by Heathland, Trinseo’s recycler. This development results in a product carbon footprint reduction of approximately 18% compared to the virgin product.

“Polystyrene has long been the material of choice for various food contact applications, and we are very proud to be the first to launch recycled polystyrene for direct food contact using dissolution technology. This technological innovation gives our customers a broader choice of sustainable solutions helping them to achieve recycled content targets such as those set forth by the European Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation (PPWR)”, said Alain Minelli, Global Product & Marketing Director, Trinseo.