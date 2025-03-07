Berry Global’s range of reusable plastic cups has been selected for the pioneering Borrow Cup ‘collaborative returnable cup initiative’, which was launched in Glasgow, UK, at the end of January.

Borrow Cup – developed by award-winning environmental charity Hubbub and Glasgow-based reusable packaging systems provider Reposit – provides a shared system that enables consumers to avoid disposable cups by borrowing a returnable cup from any participating location. The 12-week fact finding and data gathering project involves over 40 businesses, including local cafés alongside major brands such as Costa Coffee, Caffè Nero and Burger King UK.

Customers pay a £1 deposit for their Borrow Cup. They can then return it to any outlet in the project to refill the cup, swap it for a new one, or receive their deposit back. Cups can also be dropped off at special return points, where customers receive a digital coupon. Used cups are collected by Reposit, washed at its facility, and returned to stores.

The Berry reusable cups, manufactured in polypropylene (PP) and available in standardized 8, 12 and 16oz sizes with a universal lid for all three, were selected for the Borrow Cup project thanks to their durability, easy-clean design and dishwasher-safe construction. The cups can also be recycled when they finally reach their end of life, where appropriate recycling facilities exist. The project organizers say plastic was chosen due to a lower environmental impact compared to other materials, with current carbon modelling predicting that Borrow Cup will have a lower environmental impact than disposable cups after three uses.

Equally important, the Berry cups incorporate RFID chips, which enable cup usage to be tracked, and QR codes, which provide consumers with information on the scheme. In particular, the data from the RFID chips will help to measure uptake, returns, and environmental impact to determine how Borrow Cup can become environmentally and financially viable.

According to WRAP, over three billion disposable cups are used in the UK every year. However, research by Hubbub has found that while nearly three-quarters of UK residents own a reusable cup, only one third say they use it at least once a month. Borrow Cup therefore aims to test whether providing a reusable option at source and making it more convenient for customers through a dense network of return points results in fewer disposable cups being used.

“It’s crucial we consider other ways to make reuse more accessible, so this pioneering shared system makes it really simple for people to choose a reusable cup at point of sale,” said Gavin Ellis, Co-founder of Hubbub.

“We want to demonstrate how a collaborative model can improve the success of returnable cups, and understand how it can become environmentally, commercially, and operationally viable. If successful, we are optimistic that this approach can be rolled out further across the UK.”

Part of Berry’s B Circular Range of standard packaging solutions designed for circularity, the Berry reusable cups feature innovative heat-insulating ribs that ensure comfort and stability for both hot and cold drinks. They are durable but lightweight and retain their premium quality feel even after they have been used several times. The accompanying universal sip lid, also manufactured in PP, is leak-proof with a liquid-tight fit, ensuring secure transportation, and allows users to enjoy hot or cold beverages with or without a straw.

“Our cups and lids have been designed to offer the benefits of reusability without compromising on the consumer experience in terms of comfort and functionality,” said Uwe Zinnert, Sales Director Reusables, Berry CPI. “We are proud to be part of the Borrow Cup initiative. We hope our cups will encourage the consumer buy-in that will contribute both to the success of this project and its further expansion.”