TriMas Earns Gold Supplier Award from Grupo Boticário

TriMas has announced that its TriMas Packaging group has been honored with the prestigious Gold Supplier Award from Grupo Boticário, a leading multinational beauty company headquartered in Brazil. The award was presented during Grupo Boticário’s 28th Annual Supplier Conference in Curitiba, Brazil, recognizing TriMas Packaging’s exceptional performance in innovation, sustainability, quality, customer service, technical support and on-time delivery. This recognition follows the Silver Award earned last year, highlighting the company’s ongoing commitment to excellence.

“We are incredibly honored to receive the Gold Supplier Award from Grupo Boticário, which is a testament to the strength of our partnership and the dedication of our team,” said Fabio Salik, TriMas Packaging Group President. “Our commitment to delivering exceptional customer satisfaction is at the core of everything we do, and it has been a privilege to collaborate with the Grupo Boticário team. We look forward to further strengthening this successful partnership as we continue to expand our presence in South America, particularly within the growing beauty packaging market.”

TriMas Packaging has been a trusted supplier to Grupo Boticário, growing particularly within Latin America over the past few years by offering the supply of its high-quality dispensing and fragrance pumps designed to meet the dynamic needs of the global beauty, cosmetics and personal care end markets.