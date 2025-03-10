Packaging NewsPersonal Care Packaging

TriMas Earns Gold Supplier Award from Grupo Boticário

TriMas dispenser.png

(Courtesy of TriMas)

March 10, 2025

TriMas has announced that its TriMas Packaging group has been honored with the prestigious Gold Supplier Award from Grupo Boticário, a leading multinational beauty company headquartered in Brazil. The award was presented during Grupo Boticário’s 28th Annual Supplier Conference in Curitiba, Brazil, recognizing TriMas Packaging’s exceptional performance in innovation, sustainability, quality, customer service, technical support and on-time delivery. This recognition follows the Silver Award earned last year, highlighting the company’s ongoing commitment to excellence.

“We are incredibly honored to receive the Gold Supplier Award from Grupo Boticário, which is a testament to the strength of our partnership and the dedication of our team,” said Fabio Salik, TriMas Packaging Group President. “Our commitment to delivering exceptional customer satisfaction is at the core of everything we do, and it has been a privilege to collaborate with the Grupo Boticário team. We look forward to further strengthening this successful partnership as we continue to expand our presence in South America, particularly within the growing beauty packaging market.”

TriMas Packaging has been a trusted supplier to Grupo Boticário, growing particularly within Latin America over the past few years by offering the supply of its high-quality dispensing and fragrance pumps designed to meet the dynamic needs of the global beauty, cosmetics and personal care end markets.

KEYWORDS: award beauty customer service supplier sustainability

Looking for a reprint of this article?
From high-res PDFs to custom plaques, order your copy today!

Related Articles

Events

View AllSubmit An Event
  • May 20, 2025

    Converters Expo

    The Converters Expo brings together converters of paper, film, plastics, and nonwovens with industry buyers, specialists, and suppliers. Join us at Lambeau Field for a day of education and connection with industry peers. Find new manufacturing partners, discover the most up-to-date testing and prototyping equipment, network with like-minded industry professionals, and learn the latest in printing and packaging.Facebook | LinkedIn
View AllSubmit An Event

Keep the info flowing with our eNewsletters!

Get the latest industry updates tailored your way.

JOIN TODAY!