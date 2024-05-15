The German Design Council has honored LEIBINGER's innovative, high-performance industrial printer, IQJET, with the Gold German Innovation Award on May 14th, in Berlin. Additionally, the marking system specialist was named Innovator of the Year 2024.

The interdisciplinary expert jury of the German Design Council awarded IQJET in the category "Excellence in Business to Business: Machines & Engineering" with the Gold German Innovation Award. The award is based on criteria such as sustainability, quality, and economic efficiency for outstanding products, projects, and pioneering achievements. About 300 guests from politics, business, and media attended the festive event at the Berlin Futurium.

Revolutionary industrial printer IQJET

Wherever production and packaging occur, marking plays a crucial role. Printed information ensures reliable compliance with legal requirements, enables seamless traceability along the entire value chain and creates transparency as well as user interaction opportunities for consumers. With the new industrial printer, IQJET, LEIBINGER revolutionizes continuous inkjet printing (CIJ) and offers users from numerous industries an optimal solution for marking their products.

IQJET, for instance, prints texts, logos, and codes on a variety of surfaces such as metal, plastic, glass, and paper. The device guarantees high performance, exceptional print quality, and efficiency with reliable continuous operation and no need for cleaning. Users benefit from the unique "Plug&Print" performance, easy operation, and five years of maintenance-free operation. Compared to conventional printers, IQJET reduces operating costs by up to 30 percent. Furthermore, companies optimize their ecological footprint through the low consumption of energy, ink, and solvents.

Christina Leibinger, CEO of LEIBINGER, and COO Jan van het Reve personally accepted the award. Leibinger summarizes, "We have set a goal to continuously optimize industrial CIJ printing and take a leading role as a provider of innovative coding & marking technology. We are proud that our innovative strength has also impressed the jury.”

Van het Reve adds, "Our developments are always focused on benefiting the customer, meaning that with the LEIBINGER printers we aim to make a significant contribution to operating cost optimization, sustainability, and efficiency in manufacturing and packaging lines worldwide."

LEIBINGER also awarded as a company

The nomination committee also recognized LEIBINGER as Innovator of the Year 2024. Renowned business, science, and media experts consider LEIBINGER to be the pioneer in its field. The award is the largest audience award in German business, honoring companies of every size and industry as well as innovative ideas from all areas of business. Over 70,000 entrepreneurs, CEOs, and other business enthusiasts also choose the winners of the audience awards online in various categories.

To learn more about LEIBINGER, please visit https://leibinger-group.com/.