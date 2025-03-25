Elopak Becomes Co-Owner of Blue Ocean Closures

Elopak, a leading global supplier of carton packaging and filling equipment, is now investing in Blue Ocean Closures and has become a co-owner of the Swedish sustainability start-up, producing fiber-based closures.

Elopak has a strong track record of delivering packaging innovations. Blue Ocean Closures’ products offer a more sustainable alternative to plastic closures that could help to further lower the overall carbon footprint of Elopak’s cartons by reducing plastic content and increasing the use of paper fibers.

Blue Ocean Closures will continue to bring the first applications to market together with its existing brand partners, now with strong support from Elopak in accelerating early developments. As part of the investment, Elopak has secured the exclusive rights to market, sell, and distribute Blue Ocean Closures’ fiber-based caps globally for gable top cartons, including the iconic Pure-Pak® and D-PAK™.

Partnering with Elopak will greatly enhance Blue Ocean Closures’ growth strategy, positioning both companies as leaders in this technological field. The investment is in line with Elopak’s strategy, ‘Repackaging tomorrow’ and demonstrates a solid opportunity to connect two companies and R&D environments that together can develop the caps and closures for the future.

“We are proud to be partnering with Blue Ocean Closures in further exploring this exciting technology, complementary to our ongoing R&D activities. BOC’s fiber-based closures are a promising solution that can support Elopak’s vision for a more renewable, low-carbon, and low-plastic dependent packaging sector,” said Thomas Körmendi, CEO of Elopak.

“We are delighted to have Elopak join our partnership of leading industrial owners. We share Elopak’s vision for reshaping the future of packaging and are excited to learn from their global network and decades of experience in sustainable innovation,” said Lars Sandberg, CEO of Blue Ocean Closures.