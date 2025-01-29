Nissha, a global technology company within the medical, mobility and sustainable materials markets, is now investing in Blue Ocean Closures and becoming a co-owner of the Swedish sustainability start-up.

On a mission to reduce plastic pollution and its climate effects, Blue Ocean Closures AB has developed a proprietary vaccum press forming technology and is producing fiber-based closures, recyclable as paper. The innovative products help global brands to reduce carbon footprint by replacing plastic closures for packaging. Entering into partnership with the Nissha Group, which currently operates 65 companies worldwide, will enable a substantial scale up of volumes to meet market demand.

“We are extremely happy to have Nissha join our partnership of leading industrial owners and further advance the development of our business, technology and product portfolio. Nissha comes with deep knowledge and a proven sustainability record, enabling market expansion and growth,” says Lars Sandberg, CEO, Blue Ocean Closures.

"Joining forces with Blue Ocean Closures is a significant step in our journey towards creating a more sustainable future. Their cutting-edge technology and dedication to reducing carbon footprints resonate with Nissha's core values. Together, we aim to drive innovation and deliver high-quality, eco-friendly solutions to markets worldwide," added Hisashi Iso, Director of the Board, Senior Executive Vice President, Industrial Materials Business Unit, Nissha.