Guala Closures Group, the global producer of non-refillable and aluminum beverage closures, has partnered with Oceanworks®, the largest global marketplace for sustainable materials, to develop a range of closures produced using ocean plastics.

Headquartered in California, Oceanworks, is a digital marketplace that streamlines the sourcing of verified recycled material collected from coastal ecosystems where it is at significant risk of ending-up in the ocean. Oceanworks network collects millions of pounds of ocean plastic annually. Oceanworks will supply 100% recycled polymers to Guala Closures which will be used to develop closures for its wine and spirits range. This partnership extends to The Group’s worldwide market reach and its sole use of Oceanworks materials for all its closures for spirits and wine using these recycled polymers.

Guala Closures will initially use these polymers in the production of its T-bar models for spirits included in the recently launched Blossom™ range and more models will be introduced soon. The caps produced with 100% recycled Oceanworks polymers are designed following the “design to change” model of the company’s recently published eco-design guidelines.

“This important agreement strengthens the Group’s commitment toward more sustainable solutions, making our closures part of the future circular economy. It is a significant step in Guala Closures’ objective to use 35% of recycled materials in our products by 2025. The success of our sustainability strategy depends on both strong internal research and partnerships with key players such as Oceanworks," said Fulvio Bosano, Guala Closures’ R&D director.