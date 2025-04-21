Guala Closures Launches New Facility in Nigeria

Guala Closures, a world leader in the production of closures for the spirits, wine, water, beer, non-alcoholic beverage, and edible oil markets, inaugurated its new greenfield manufacturing facility in West Africa, strategically located in the Lagos Free Zone.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Ugo Boni, Consul General of Italy in Lagos; Adesuwa Ladoja, CEO of Lagos Free Zone; Andrea Lodetti, CEO of Guala Closures; and other executives of the Group. This expansion represents a key milestone in the company’s growth strategy, strengthening its commitment to the African market and enhancing its presence in one of the continent’s most dynamic economies.

The Nigerian plant will serve West African markets and can supply anti-counterfeiting safety closures for spirits bottles, including innovative features developed precisely for this specific market. The construction of the plant, which spans nearly 5,000 square meters, was completed in a record time of just 22 weeks and reached operational start-up by the end of 2024. The facility will be further developed in the next years and is expected to create significant employment opportunities for the local community.

Building on its successful operations in Kenya and South Africa, recently strengthened with the acquisition of the facility owned by Astir Vitogiannis in Johannesburg, Guala Closures is investing in Nigeria, Africa’s most populous nation and one of its fastest-growing markets. With a population exceeding 235 million and a median age of just 18, Nigeria offers vast potential for industrial and economic development. The country's growing spirits and other beverages markets, fueled by an expanding middle class with increasing disposable income and a demand for premium products, creates significant opportunities for Guala Closures. The new facility will allow to better serve local businesses and global brands with innovative and high-quality closure solutions tailored to regional needs.

The opening of the Lagos facility reinforces Guala Closures’ long-term vision for growth and leadership in Africa, further positioning the company as a key partner in the region’s industrial and economic evolution.

“This investment underscores our commitment to advancing in the African market and creating value for our partners,” said Andrea Lodetti, CEO of Guala Closures. “Indeed, our global presence and in-depth knowledge of local markets allow us to stay close to our global customers, addressing their specific needs in every region of the world with customized solutions and outstanding service. By leveraging cutting-edge technologies and maintaining a strong focus on product quality and safety, we aim to enhance brand identity while offering robust protection against counterfeiting - an increasingly critical issue in the industry.”

With this expansion, Guala Closures continues its strategy of staying close to its customers, a philosophy reflected in its network of 37 production plants and 7 research and development centers worldwide.

Mrs. Adesuwa Ladoja, the Managing Director and CEO of Lagos Free Zone, added: “We are delighted that Guala Closures, one of our most prestigious international clients, has decided to expand their operations in Nigeria through our ready-to-lease Standard Industrial Facility at the LFZ. We are committed to supporting the next phase of growth in Nigeria and West Africa for Guala Closures.”