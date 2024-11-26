TriMas has announced the launch of its new, state-of-the-art, 225,000 square foot facility for its TriMas Packaging group in Haining, China. This milestone follows last year’s decision to rationalize two manufacturing facilities into one new facility. TriMas exited both its Hangzhou, China, and older Haining, China facilities, consolidating them into a single, new facility in Haining with advanced capabilities to better serve customers across China and the wider Asian markets.

The highly automated facility is equipped with advanced injection molding and assembly capabilities, autonomous robots including Automated Guided Vehicles (AGVs), robotic auto palletizing and a specialized Warehouse Management System (WMS). These innovations streamline material handling processes, reduce labor expenses, minimize safety risks and support the Company’s sustainability goals through energy-efficient systems and waste reduction practices. Additionally, the facility features a cutting-edge quality lab, a 100,000-level clean room and QS certification, ensuring compliance with stringent food safety standards in China.

“We are excited to introduce our new state-of-the-art facility in Haining, which reflects our commitment to operational excellence, innovation, sustainability and delivering high-quality packaging solutions for our customers,” said Thomas Amato, TriMas President and Chief Executive Officer. “With this addition, we are proud to now have advanced flagship locations in the United States, Mexico, and China, strategically positioning us for continued growth across these key regions. We extend our thanks to our TriMas Packaging team who contributed to the successful launch of this cutting-edge facility in Haining.”

The Haining facility manufactures dispensing and airless lotion pumps, foaming pumps, caps and closures, primarily for the beauty and personal care markets. It also produces ecommerce lotion pumps to meet the growing demand in the online retail sector.

