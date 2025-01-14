TriMas Packaging, the largest operating group of TriMas, today announced that it has added to its breadth of commercially available, fully recyclable, all-plastic dispensers with the launch of a new foaming pump under its patented Singolo™ product line.

The new foaming dispenser offers a sustainable alternative to traditional pump designs by incorporating an innovative polymeric spring, replacing a conventional metallic spring, thereby facilitating direct recyclability. While maintaining a familiar look, feel and smooth actuation for ease of use, the foaming dispenser is fully customizable with various neck sizes, head shapes and colors. Importantly, it also accommodates different liquid viscosities and container designs. Approved by the Association of Plastic Recyclers (APR), this versatile foaming dispenser is ideal for a wide range of beauty, personal care and home care applications, including hand soaps and body washes, hair care products and kitchen soaps. The Singolo foamer pump is made solely from recyclable plastic materials, providing consumers with excellent dispensing performance, while also making it post-consumer recyclable ("PCR") ready. TriMas Packaging’s Singolo product line includes PCR-ready dispensers ranging from 2 cc to 4 cc, in addition to the new Singolo foaming dispenser with functionality in the 0.8 cc to 1.5 cc range.

"At TriMas Packaging, we are dedicated to advancing sustainability across all aspects of our packaging solutions, and our fully recyclable Singolo product family of dispensers exemplifies our commitment to this effort," said Fabio Salik, TriMas Packaging Group President. "As a leader in innovative packaging solutions, we prioritize designs that benefit our customers and the environment. This new Singolo foaming dispenser, with its outstanding performance and wide-ranging compatibility, enables our customers’ brand owners in beauty, personal care and home care to deliver exceptional consumer experiences while meeting their sustainability goals."

TriMas Packaging’s new foaming dispenser will debut at the Paris Packaging Week trade show on January 28-29, showcased alongside the company’s extensive portfolio of innovative and sustainable dispensing and closure solutions for beauty, personal care and cosmetic applications.