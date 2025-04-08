Ferrero to Showcase New Products at TFWA Asia Pacific Exhibition & Conference

Ferrero Travel Market will introduce a curated selection of the latest launches from its portfolio of globally loved brands to partners and visitors at the forthcoming 2025 TFWA Asia Pacific Exhibition & Conference (Booth F38, Basement 2). New product innovations from Kinder, Nutella and Tic Tac are among the novelties that will be showcased to buyers in the region.

Sweet sustainability from Kinder

New Kinder Mini Pouches and the pioneering Let’s Story concept will be a key focus for Ferrero Travel Market in Singapore. Aligning with the brand’s positioning of bringing little moments of joy to life, the new Kinder Bueno Mini 400g, Kinder Chocolate Mini 460g and Kinder Happy Moments 337g offer the same delicious taste in convenient, travel-friendly mini bites that are perfect for sharing and enjoying together.

Importantly, each new Kinder Mini pouch is now presented in fully sustainable polypropylene packaging – an innovative mono-material that not only perfectly preserves the delectable taste of the chocolate inside, but also supports Ferrero’s commitment to environmental responsibility. This new development is in line with Ferrero’s objective to ensure that over 90% of its packaging is designed to be recyclable, reusable or compostable by the end of 2025.

The popular Let’s Story concept will also be presented to buyers at the TFWA Asia Pacific show. This innovative e-book platform was created to help encourage the crucial role of imagination and creativity play in fostering childhood development and learning. It uses Applaydu, Kinder’s own digital platform, to offer users an immersive 360° experience, while allowing parents and children to control the storytelling adventure. To access the platform, travelers simply buy a Kinder chocolate pack with the Let’s Story logo; scan the on-pack QR code; enter in Applaydu (or download the app on their device); then choose their Let’s Story island. Families can then combine their favorite elements and create their own bespoke story.

Targeting a new generation

Another key highlight at the Singapore show is Tic Tac TWO – the brand’s first sugar-free offering in the travel retail channel. This exciting new extension of the Tic Tac brand was created to target a new, younger generation of travelers, particularly Gen Z, and all consumers with a preference for sugar-free confectionery.

Tic Tac TWO will be available in two flavors: Strawberry & Lime and Spearmint Fresh & Mild. Each box contains 38 Tic Tacs, all of which are double the size of traditional Tic Tac pills. The two layers deliver two distinctive flavors at the same time – consumers simply flip to enjoy.

New from Nutella is the Next Destination pack. Perfect for gifting/souvenir purchases, this travel retail exclusive contains three x 30g jars of Nutella, each labeled with the name of a different country, to drive destination inspiration. This contemporary presentation, complete with bright, colorful graphics, has also been designed to appeal to a younger generation of travelers.

Leveraging new opportunities

The Asian confectionery travel retail market experienced notable headwinds in 2024, hampered by the slower than anticipated return of Chinese travelers. However, as air travel numbers continue to rebound, the business outlook for 2025 and beyond is far more positive.

“I’m very encouraged by the untapped potential in the Asia Pacific region,” commented Sergio Salvagno, General Manager of Ferrero Travel Market. “We continue to innovate and enhance our product portfolio to appeal to a wide range of traveler demographics, including the new generation of consumers who value digital engagement and sustainable practices. Furthermore, the projected steady upward trajectory in global aviation, combined with the gradual resurgence of the key Chinese traveler, bodes well for confectionery and the wider food sector.

“I’m confident that Ferrero Travel Market is well positioned to capitalize on the many new opportunities that lie ahead, supported by a robust pipeline of innovation that spans new product development, impactful in-store activations, and an increasing focus on digitalization and sustainability.”