Bubbies Ice Cream Launches Home-Compostable Packaging

Bubbies Ice Cream, a top mochi ice cream brand in the natural channel, is taking a major step forward in its sustainability journey with the rollout of its new certified home-compostable packaging. Just in time for Earth Month in April, Bubbies is replacing its internal clamshell packaging with new paper pulp trays. This simple yet impactful packaging switch significantly reduces the brand’s plastic waste and will eliminate approximately 310 tons of plastic from entering landfills each year, as part of the brand's mission to keep paradise clean.

Bubbies partnered with Earthcycle to develop these exclusive, certified home-compostable inner trays, which meet the growing consumer demand for environmentally-friendly solutions. According to Diversitech Global, 75% of shoppers consider sustainability important when making purchasing decisions.

The new paper pulp trays are biodegradable in home composting environments within six months, offering a seamless way for consumers to reduce their ecological footprint.

After extensive testing, Bubbies has ensured that its new planet-friendly packaging functions comparably to its previous plastic trays with an astounding 94% reduction in plastic use. Additionally, this packaging innovation eliminates Bubbies’ yearly use of:

621,703 lbs. of plastic, or 31.2 million water bottles

21.7 million kBtu of energy, or enough energy to power 136.3 US homes yearly

1.6 million lbs. of greenhouse gas emissions, or emissions from 158.6 cars yearly

“Since day one, Bubbies has been committed to sharing its ice cream creations in an ethical and environmentally conscious way that benefits both our customers and the planet,” said Katie Cline, Vice President of Marketing at Bubbies Ice Cream. “Now that our transition from plastic to paper pulp trays is complete, we encourage consumers to join the movement this Earth Month by composting their trays at home and making mindful choices that contribute to a cleaner, greener future.”

Furthering its dedication to earth-friendly practices, Bubbies has also partnered with multiple sustainably-minded organizations over the years to help clean up over 35,000 pounds of ocean-bound plastic. This effort underscores the brand’s mission to make a meaningful, positive impact on the environment. With these initiatives, Bubbies Ice Cream continues to lead the way in sustainability, proving that simple changes can make a big impact.

Bubbies’ new paper pulp trays are now available at select Whole Foods Markets, Publix Super Markets, Sprouts Farmers Markets, Safeway, H-E-B, Gelson’s Market locations, online via the brand’s website, and many other retailers across the country. For more information on where to find Bubbies Ice Cream and its sustainability initiatives, please visit the brand’s website at www.bubbiesicecream.com.