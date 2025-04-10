A Preview of the Eighteenth Annual Converters Expo at Lambeau Field

✕

Now in its 18th year, Converters Expo is a one-day expo in the heart of the nation’s largest converting corridor that aims to bring together converters of paper, film, plastics, and nonwovens with industry buyers, specialists, and suppliers. Converters Expo attracts material converters and manufacturers across an array of industries.

Join us on May 21 at Lambeau Field, the home of the Green Bay Packers, for a day of education and connection with industry peers. Find new manufacturing partners, discover the most up-to-date testing and prototyping equipment, network with likeminded industry professionals, and learn the latest in printing and packaging.

Also, on May 20, the day before the expo opens, be sure to attend the Welcome Reception, which provides an excellent opportunity to meet the BNP Media editorial staff and mingle with industry peers.

Vendor Education Sessions are a key component of Converters Expo and will include the following:

State of the Industry: Converting Trends

Join Douglas J. Peckenpaugh, publisher, The Packaging Group, BNP Media, as he provides a look at top trends for 2025 in material converting, including supply-chain strategies, potential regulatory hurdles, and our global industry outlook. He will examine:

The changing nature of the converting supply chain

Current and pending extended producer responsibility (EPR) legislation

Global economic factors impacting material converting, including packaging

Attendees at Converters Expo 2024. Image courtesy of BNP Media

New Technologies for Web Guiding and Inspection

New Web Guiding developments from BST have made it easier than ever to improve web handling no matter the application, and cutting-edge Inspection Systems ensure the product being made is produced exactly as intended.

Innovations in Web Sensor technology have improved the ability to guide off of edges, lines, and images; and an upgraded controller design makes it more intuitive to interact with your web guide. Inspection Systems can then analyze and verify that every roll is made to proper standards before it ever leaves your factory. Join Jason Vanderpoel, Web Guide Sales Manager at BST North America, in discussing what new things BST is bringing to the Web Handling world in 2025.

The show floor at Converters Expo 2024. Image courtesy of BNP Media

Identifying Web Handling Problems Before They Happen: How Simulation Can Help

Tired of trial and error when exploring web process issues? What if you could test ideas and address web quality problems before they hit the production floor?

In this session, Chad Schmitke, Senior Director, Solutions, Maplesoft, will show how simulation helps engineers predict tension issues, verify control strategies, and explore how new materials will behave — without wasting time or material. Using real-world examples and the MapleSim platform, Chad will break down how digital models can speed up problem-solving, and support making machine design improvements with confidence. Whether you’re new to modeling techniques or looking for smarter ways to reduce waste or boost your line efficiency, this talk will show you what’s possible with MapleSim simulation.

So don’t wait! Register for Converters Expo! The entire event agenda can be found here.

About The Packaging Group

The Packaging Group from BNP Media consists of the Packaging Strategies and Flexible Packaging media brands, along with three in-person events, Converters Expo, Converters Expo South, and Global Pouch Forum. The Packaging Group identifies and analyzes the trends, solutions, and innovations for consumer packaged goods processors and converters responsible for food, beverage, personal care, beauty, household, and medical packaging, along with non-packaging materials conversion for medical devices, energy, aerospace, and construction, among other markets. Since 1983, The Packaging Group has delivered timely, objective news and analysis to the world’s packaging and converting leaders.