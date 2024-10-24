✕

Having participated last year in PACK EXPO Las Vegas, the Packaging Strategies team is looking forward to participating in PACK EXPO International 2024, which will take place November 3-6 at McCormick Place in Chicago.

As the world's largest packaging and processing event, PACK EXPO International brings together professionals from across 40+ vertical markets. The event features over 2,500 exhibitors and draws more than 45,000 attendees from around the globe.

Packaging Strategies already has reported extensively on companies that will be presenting their innovate solutions at PACK EXPO.

TIPA and Fresh-Lock® closures are collaborating to advance the adoption of home-compostable packaging, including home-compostable closures for pouches. Courtesy of TIPA

Here are just a few examples of our recent reporting:

TIPA, a global leader in compostable packaging solutions, and Fresh-Lock® closures, a leading brand in reclosable flexible packaging technology, are collaborating to advance the adoption of home compostable packaging. Through these united efforts, the Fresh-Lock team is launching a new portfolio of home compostable closures for pouches. TIPA and the Fresh-Lock team will showcase their compostable packaging solutions at PACK EXPO. Find out more.

As a key player in the packaging industry, RYCHIGER Canada, formerly known as Nuspark Inc., is thrilled to participate in PACK EXPO International. With over 125 years of combined experience, RYCHIGER has established itself as a pioneer in primary packaging equipment, renowned for its cutting-edge solutions and unwavering commitment to quality. Nuspark, with its expertise in end-of-line packaging solutions, has built a reputation for delivering reliable, efficient, and versatile systems that meet the diverse needs of its clients. Learn more.

If versatility is what you need in your next tray-forming machine, then you need to see Serpa and its FG1 Top Load Carton/Tray/Case Former, which will be demonstrating its capabilities in booth S-3650 at PACK EXPO 2024. The FG1 Top Load Carton/Tray/Case Former is one of Serpa’s most versatile machines. It can form cartons, cases or trays using corrugated or chip board materials, making the FG1 an ideal all-in-one solution for customers needing a higher level of flexibility in their packaging operations. Find out more.

Also this year, PACK EXPO is excited to announce that two exciting new show features — Emerging Brands Central and Sustainability Central — will take center stage, offering attendees cutting-edge insights and strategies to propel their businesses forward.

As a pioneer in primary packaging equipment, RYCHIGER Canada, formerly known as Nuspark Inc., is thrilled to participate in PACK EXPO International. Courtesy of RYCHIGER

Emerging Brands Central

Located in the West Hall at Booth W-20049, Emerging Brands Central is a must-visit destination for rising brands looking to scale their operations and expand their reach. This educational hub, an evolution of the Emerging Brands Summit, will host 30-minute sessions led by industry experts.

These sessions will cover a range of topics including packaging machinery and innovation and scaling strategies, providing actionable advice for brands eager to grow. Attendees will be uniquely able to engage with thought leaders and gain the practical knowledge needed to overcome growth challenges. Brands can also take advantage of an opportunity to meet industry expert advisors one-on-one at Emerging Brands Central. Advisors are available for complimentary one-on-one private consultations to provide personalized advice for each brand’s specific need.

Serpa will highlight its FG1 Top Load Carton/Tray/Case Former at PACK EXPO. Courtesy of Serpa

Sustainability Central

Making its debut at PACK EXPO International 2024, Sustainability Central is set to become the epicenter of sustainable packaging innovation. Located in the West Hall at Booth W-21020, this new feature will provide a comprehensive look at what sustainability means for brands today. Industry experts will lead discussions on a wide array of topics, including sustainable packaging, design, EPR, and circularity. Attendees will walk away with actionable insights on enhancing their sustainability initiatives, making their brands more eco-friendly and competitive in an increasingly environmentally conscious marketplace.

Register today and prepare to discover the latest innovations, network with industry leaders, and gain the insights necessary to stay ahead of the curve. For more information and to register, visit packexpointernational.com.