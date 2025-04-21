Saint James Iced Tea Launches 100% Recyclable Aluminum Bottles

This Earth Month, Saint James Iced Tea has taken a bold step in its ongoing commitment to end-to-end sustainability, introducing 100% recyclable aluminum bottles, complementing its already eco-conscious Tetra Pak format. Since day one, Saint James Iced Tea has been created with sustainability in mind. As the fastest-growing iced tea brand in the U.S, Saint James continues to innovate and expand its sustainable packaging portfolio.

Dedicated to eco-efficient production and delivering premium, organic iced tea, the brand uses ethical farming practices from certified organic and fair trade sources, using reduced energy. The new aluminum bottles, made of materials that can be reused indefinitely, expand the brand’s ability to minimize landfill waste. Plus, Saint James is the first iced tea brand to launch re-sealable aluminum bottles, keeping the high-quality, low-to-no calorie, low-sugar iced tea products fresher, for longer

Saint James’ new aluminum bottles will launch on Amazon and SaintJamesIcedTea.com on Earth Day, April 22nd, hitting shelves at major retailers such as Albertsons, Safeway, Kroger, Fred Meyers, Ralphs, King Soopers, Hannaford, and The Fresh Market later this month.