Washington State EPR Bill Back in Senate Following Passage in House

Legislation to overhaul Washington state’s recycling system passed the Washington State House of Representatives last week and could be approved by the Senate this week.

The Senate will consider the amended bill in the coming days as the 2025 legislative session is scheduled to adjourn on April 27.

The Recycling Reform Act (SB 5284) would modernize the state’s recycling system by creating a producer responsibility organization (PRO) to require manufacturers and consumer brands to reduce unnecessary packaging, fund statewide collection services, and ensure that materials put in curbside bins are recycled.

The bill was amended in the House and was returned to the Senate for a concurrence vote before it can be signed into law.

“The passage of this bill represents a historic step forward for our state to a cleaner, more accessible, and more sustainable recycling system,” said Sen. Liz Lovelett (D-Anacortes), the bill’s prime sponsor, when the bill passed the House on April 15. “Today we are all celebrating progress to reduce pollution, improve recycling rates, and divert materials away from landfills.”

Washington would become the seventh state to adopt laws establishing Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) for packaging, joining Maine, Oregon, California, Colorado, Maryland, and Minnesota. British Columbia has had a successful EPR program in law for a decade.

“Thank you to Sen. Lovelett for being a great partner in getting this policy moved forward,” said Rep. Liz Berry (D-Seattle), the sponsor of companion legislation the House. “I am excited that Washington will have a better recycling system that holds producers responsible and gives all communities access to recycling.”

EPR programs are designed to ensure producers take responsibility for reducing the environmental impact of packaging by addressing the waste created after the consumer has used the product. This includes materials like bottles, cans, and boxes made from plastic, paper, metal, and glass. Under the legislation, EPR would be fully implemented in Washington by 2030.

The legislation would increase access to recycling across the state. Currently, only 58% of jurisdictions in Washington provide access to curbside recycling. In 11 counties, there’s no curbside recycling at all.

The state Department of Ecology, which will oversee the program, estimates the bill would expand recycling services to an additional 500,000 homes in Washington, most notably in rural areas and multi-family residences. Under the legislation, packaging producers will be primarily responsible for the costs of collecting the recyclable waste, and residents will see that as a reduction on their utility bills.

Click here for a summary of how SB 5284 would work in Washington state.



