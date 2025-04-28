Plastic Ingenuity Earns Silver Medal from EcoVadis

Plastic Ingenuity, one of the largest custom thermoformers in North America, has earned a Silver Medal from EcoVadis, a global platform that provides sustainability ratings for businesses by assessing their environmental, social, and ethical performance across various industries.

EcoVadis medals are reserved for companies that demonstrate a strong management system focused on policies, actions, and results. Plastic Ingenuity leverages the EcoVadis system to monitor and improve its corporate social responsibility practices while promoting transparency and sustainability in its business operations.

With this Silver Medal, Plastic Ingenuity has risen to the top 15% of companies assessed by EcoVadis, up from the top 35% in 2023, when Plastic Ingenuity was awarded a Bronze Medal.

“This achievement is a testament to the dedication of our team members and our leadership’s unwavering commitment to becoming a market leader in sustainability. The vision of our founder, Joe Kuehn, to ‘be ever mindful of our natural environment’ has put us 50 years ahead of the curve,” said Zach Muscato, Corporate Sustainability Manager.

Plastic Ingenuity is proud of this accomplishment and will continue to strive toward further improvement and greater impact.