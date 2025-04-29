C&J Industries Expands Facility and Injection Molded Plastics Capacity

C&J Industries has announced a significant expansion to its facility and injection molded plastics capacity. The company’s 25,000 sq. ft. addition includes a 12,000-sq. ft. molding cleanroom. By adding another 20 cleanroom and white room presses, C&J is increasing capacity by over 100,000 hours of production.

This expansion is in response to increased demand for injection molded plastics. Customers value C&J’s full-service support for plastic component and assembly production including Design for Manufacturability advice, engineering, in-house tool design and fabrication, and dedication to quality assurance and on time delivery.

“C&J offers the high level of support and plastics expertise valued by our customers, yet we maintain the strong personalized service expected from an ESOP company,” states Marty Matthews, Director of Sales & Estimating. “This expansion enables us to undertake additional projects from current and new customers.”

In addition to the major increase in injection molding capacity, leading to over 80 operating presses, the company’s $6 million investment has increased the size of its Quality Assurance lab, mold storage, and office space. C&J’s 240,000 sq. ft. facility includes four Class 8 molding Cleanrooms, a molding White Room, a Class 7 assembly Cleanroom, two Class 8 assembly Cleanrooms, general molding and assembly areas, and a recently renovated 32,000-sq. ft. finished goods warehouse and storage facility.

For more information, visit www.cjindustries.com.